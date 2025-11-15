Hey Pandas, Tell Me Anything (Closed)

Rant about something, say a cool fact, share a good TV series, tell me about your day, anything! I like hearing your thoughts.
We know more about the moon then we do our deepest oceans
I like cheese
Warning this fact is kinda graphic! My favorite fun fact is that a dead whale can literally explode at any time! The gas in their stomach that forms when they die creates a lot of pressure and it *could* explode. One time a group of people were transporting a dead whale and it exploded on the back of their truck and organs went flying everywhere and everything was covered in blood and guts I think everyone there probably went to therapy after that
Free thought I wonder what I am going to have for dinner but I’m more worried abt making sure my son is fed but then I have the dogs and I want to be able to play my video game but I have laundry to do and gutters to fix someone once said I have miles to go before I sleep and promises to keep. So I trudge along. Feeling the world weigh me down hoping praying for that moment when I finally turn in and see my angel asleep in his bed and remember it’s all worth it. But maybe I better check to see if Chucky is hiding in my closet
Elephants think the same way about humans as we think about kittens. They think we’re cute.
Well Bored Panda comments is the closest I’ve ever been to social media and yet somehow the world is still spinning
I can run in a circle as fast as a cat.
Rhino is fat unicorn.
i’m going through a hard time
Russia has roughly the same surface area as Pluto
Armadillos are among a few mammals that can delay the implantation of an embryo during times of stress. They can also pause the gestation (which is much more common in mammals than the delayed implantation, and is called diapause).
I know more about Japan more than my own country, I even know its national anthem
I can’t stop thinking about suicide…I’m literally, win the lottery or suicide.
I don’t know how to tell whether I like like someone or not. For all I know I could be in love with someone and I wouldn’t even realize it until it’s too late to go back to having a normal friendship feeling for them. Super fun.
Whenever a doctor gives us bad news, it is ALWAYS based on statistics of what HAS happened, not what IS happening. Just because 999 didn’t, doesn’t mean you won’t. You’re you, not a statistic from the past.
I wish I had more self-confidence
A show people should watch is Julie and The Phantoms on Netflix. I’m low key obsessed with it. There are only 9 episodes but it gets you right in the heart especially episodes 8. It’s just amazing.
Memes are good. You should look at memes.
teeth pop like popcorn when burnt.
bye.
Chameleons are deaf
I broke my back in a car wreck my Insurance that I had with my job ran out (blue cross) my disability has not been approved yet so I can’t go to the doctor I can’t get no medicine I have no money coming in I can’t get my ssi because my wife makes $100 to much if anyone knows where I can get help from please let me know before I lose everything I work for.
Anything
The elephant is the only land mammal that can’t jump.
another fact is that a audience member in jesus christ superstar beat a roman soldier actor cause he didnt want jesus to die don´t worry the actor was fine and the man was put in jail if you want to hear the whole story go to here
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5565965/Messiah-complex-Bizarre-moment-theatre-goer-bursts-stage-beats-Roman-soldier-save-Jesus.html
I’m having an identity crisis
turns out the chicago fire never started by a cow tipping a latern in a barn we know this because the cow was sent to a slaugther house a month before we have no idea how it started but we know it started in the barn. the weirdest theriroe it the son of the owner of the barn said his father bought weird green hay that mysteriously burst into flames. so yah thats by fact
Fact: You don’t just marry him/her, you marry the whole family. And it can SUCK!
i have a spotify account “dieter he/him” please follow it. and i make watercolour piantings =)
I’m really struggling mentally and overloaded with anxiety, I’ve also got a manager who’s devoid of any emotional intelect.
My teacher made me give my fellow students my hard worked on research so they could copy my work down. Then when someone needed help, I had to take my papers and copy it down for them. She literally made me do the work I had already done for them. And then the kid I was doing it for had the audacity to tell me my work didn’t have all the stuff he needed. The same kid who didn’t even do anything
I bully cosplayers
