Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Country Without Telling Me The Country (Closed)

I love learning things about countries and cultures.
#1
Warm beer and hot tea
#2
Mountains, chocolate and cheese.
#3
Guns, alcohol, and fast food
#4
You shoveled the drive in your pajama pants, then got Tim’s on the way to the hockey rink with your pals.
#5
GUNS FREEDOM EAGLES
#6
We shoot guns, we watch football, and we drink alcohol!
#7
We fat
#8
Baguette, cheese, wine, Tour Eiffel!
#9
“Are you free this weekend?”
*Eagle screeches* *wipes tear*
“I’m always free”
#10
We wear shoes inside
#11
People being polite, maple syrup, poutine, and Tim Hortons coffee.
#12
spiders
#13
We are quite unpopular here on bp
#14
We are making it harder for women to get proper reproductive care, we love guns, and we use any form of measurement but the metric system.
#15
The country that has no original culture besides bad stereotypes.
#16
My country: Has technically annexed three other countries(kind of)and is fairly new by country standards..
Bonus country: One of the smallest and richest countries in the world.
#17
The little mermaid
#18
We have school shooter drills a lot and my teacher got kidnapped and murdered at the start of the school year. And someone robbed a restaurant that’s near our school so we had to stay in the closet for three hours :)
#19
-I moved out of my home country because of political issues, so try to guess them both lmao
1. cold cold cold, government bad, why war
2. it’s smaller than any city but somehow holds more people than imagineable. (in asia)
#20
Carnival, samba, and football.
#21
Politicians in our country, laughingstocks in the rest of the world. Also, huge portion sizes.
#22
Football but way more physically aggressive.
BBQs.
Pickup Trucks.
Eagles.
Beer.
Guns. Lots of them.
Massive $800 Billion defense budget.
#23
We go to other countries saying we will “fix” their problems and by the time we leave, everything is about 10 times worse.
#24
Cheeseburgers
#25
White men shooting guns. If we want to be more specific in the place, white republicans milking cows in blue mountains. That’s about it.
#26
fat and stupid; as kids, we’re taught that we are the only free country in the world.
#27
Watch me get downvoted. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4CLqYEn7tRg
#28
Bread and sprinkles
#29
Locals PI55 on the Blarney Stone. Tourists KI55 it.
#30
I have eaten many exotic foods in my current country, including pork belly, snout & brain, duck liver, chicken feet & intestine, rabbit, rodent, yak, yak & buffalo milk, frog body, chicken noodle-carpenter ant soup, eel, shredded-candied pork floss, sea sponge, and grilled starfish. Lots of rice and noodles too. I can show you some photos
#31
Currently on strike
#32
Without us, you’d be speaking German, Russian, or Chinese
Follow Us