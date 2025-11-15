Hey Pandas, Could You Tell Me About Your Childhood Crush? (Closed)

We’ve all had a crush when we were young do you still remember yours?
#1
Sure! This was in 2nd grade. There was this guy, and I really liked him! Thought he was cute and kind. Somehow, my friend figured out I liked him and she told everyone in the grade, but he didn’t really care. He was always super nice to me, which I guess is good. He also had a great sense of humor.
#2
Never had one and I’m not planning to
#3
ok so anyone people who read my usual comments as pandas may be like what!!!! but don't judge me generation alphas thanks to the internet have to grow up really fast but anyway i'm in fifth grade and my mom is dating this guy they've been on and off for a while but they never really fight even when they broke up but they got back together recently and he lives in rock hill sc (we live in columbia sc) so we drive up alot and eventually we came to see his best friend/guitarist in his band ashley and ashly has a daughter her name is evie we like all he same things kinda almost creepily and she's just really nice but turns out shes gay and lives in rockhille and is in fourth grade so i now i have absolutely no chance but i still have my weird little crush on someone anyway yah so that's mine (sorry for the overshare XD)
#4
When I was in kindergarten I had a crush on this boy. For the sake of privacy I’m just going to put this:T.B. So I was NOT the only girl with a crush on him. EVERYONE had a crush on him. Mostly because he could run really fast, was blond,(ugh.wat was with me and blondes?)and real smart……wow. I had the most typical standards EVER………but now I have my bf(boyfriend not bestfriend) Littletoast212!!!!! Soooo…..see ya T.B.!
#5
Hehehe… The time when I didn’t realize I was aromantic.
For one, there was this boy I barely knew who I had a “crush” on. The main reason for that was because we just so happened to live nearby, and occasionally walked to school together, so I felt like I was supposed to like him. Young me had a weird idea of romance.
Another was a boy who I was actually close to. A lot of people thought we were siblings because we looked alike and we carpooled. We even acted like siblings (arguing, calling each other dumb, etc). Again, I for some reason I thought that meant I was supposed to like him, so I thought I had a crush on him.
Both times, I literally just thought, “Hey, that boy and you would make a cute couple. So now you like him.”
#6
Im 12 so when i was 6 or 7 i had a huge crush on justin bieber and i even had a stocking of him but i dont anymore
#7
when i was in 3rd grade (im in 7th ) this girl i liked and she like me back gave me a ring i was like oh my gosh and nah im out at the same time
#8
Lmao in preschool there was this boy, we were supposed to do a dance together at preschool graduation. And i was IN LOVE with the kid we would practice dancing and he would drop me on my head on purpose but I didn’t care. And at the last minute he dumped me too dance with his best friend. I was upset but then i got to dance with my best friend. Btw, we are all in middle school and we still know each other. Me and that boy still talk about being friends in preschool. And that one time i ripped up his Spider-Man eraser ;—;
