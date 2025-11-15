Hey Pandas, Tell Me About The Experience That Absolutely Changed Your Life (Closed)

Which event in your life changed something fundamentally?
#1
Its a long and complicated story but the short version is I was a very shy artist up until my mid 20s. Around at around 22 I met a woman online I eventually fell in love with her and she claimed to love me as well. I saved enough to finally fly out to meet her in person for my 25th birthday. We spent a week together and I had my first sexual experience with her. I was the happiest I had even been but something didn’t feel right. One week after I returned home she broke up with me without explanation. I never painted again and I never dated again. I spiraled into drug and alcohol abuse but I eventually cleaned myself up and 10 years after all that I was finishing my bachelors degree and I now have a great career.
#2
Flying 4,000 miles to meet a man I had met online and marrying that same day in a small wedding chapel in Columbus, Ohio, probably not ideal for everyone but it was so exhilarating and now we live in my hometown in Alaska and we’re happier than ever going on two years of marriage now
#3
A girl asked me out and i was like “dangggg im gay” and that definitely changed my life for the better, now I hang out with a bunch of wonderful members of the LGBTQ+ community and I love talking to them
#4
When I was in 6th grade, I was bullied by a group of girls. I started believing them when they said I didn’t matter. This made my anxiety worse and made me depressed and later suicidal. I don’t know how different my life would be if I wasn’t in a relay group with them.
#5
Hitting rock bottom and giving up drinking (sober now 20 years).
#6
The time I spent in a psychiatric hospital. It really helped me come to terms with who I am and why I am the way I am. One on my happiest memories is of a day I spent in that hospital. It was the day I realised that I have a condition and that the condition doesn’t have me. Happiness is infectious in those places, our group session was just full of laughing and jokes.
I cannot stress enough how important it is to seek help if you need it! My life would have been a very dark place if I did not have the help I received. I would either be dead or in prison. My therapy (and my wife) have resulted in a life where I am happy.
#7
I was climbing a tree, and I grabbed a branch that was about as thick as my leg, thinking it would hold my weight. It didn’t. I fell about 12 feet. Broke my right ankle. Not fun. I landed on my ankle, which I guess just put too much pressure on it. Snap. This was probably about 2-3 years ago.
#8
yesterday (was april 26 2021)changed me life…so i hate goin outside and i was mad but then my sis saw a snail shell and i said we should smush it but then i couldn’t pick up the heavy stone thing so i left it there but then a few mins late my papa gave me a grub worm and i named it grub-hub but then i smush it but the snail was moving so i pick it up and get a box cuz i broke his/her shell sorry but then i name the snail grub-hub(full name: Grub-hub Shelly Reed)but then i put lots of grass, rocks, leaves, flowers, and plants- in the box. later at night my papa said he escaped cuz he woulda died plus he was hurt(cuzza me) and papa threw the box away but now i wanna help snails and other expt ants lol
#9
When my parents died. It was just life changing and it made me who I am today. Which I guess is….a dependant person
#10
I dropped out of college and was at a loose end. I used to bake for home, my brother once took my cake to the office and gave me money for it that night. Someone had bought it coz it was delicious! I was so proud and since that day I’ve been a professional baker. It’s been 12 years, I can’t believe I get to bake and spread the joy 💝 from celebrating birthdays, baby showers, engagements, weddings, and just families, I’ve done it all. Would not be possible without my brother. Bless him
