Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Story About Something That Happened At Your School (Closed)

It can be any kind of story, funny or weird.
#1
Today there was a fire drill at my school, and my class went outside, and I looked over at some trees that grew around the school. There was a freaking cat just strolling about, minding its own business. I wanted to chase after it and pet it, but I didn’t even bother asking because I knew the answer would be no. I heard a rumor that there was a litter of cats living under the bleachers, but I don’t know for sure.
#2
Me and 4 other students got abandoned during class by the vice principal.
So we had a fire drill during class, whatever that’s normal in June. So me and my 3 friends are walking back inside and we get back to class, alongside another student. So a couple minutes pass and no one else comes.
Weird but ok. Well more time passes and still no one comes. By this time we realise that the teacher must have taken the class outside, however we weren’t told. And even if he did say, he must have not done a headcount if he managed to lose 5 students. None of us went looking for the class because we hated it and just vibed in the classes. But not a great look on the vice principal.
#3
#4
During the “Devious Lick” trend (super dumb), a kid tried to steal a sink. He wasn’t successful, but he still managed to detach the bowl from the wall.
