Hey Pandas, Come Up With A Funny Song Title Idea Or A Band Name

I love to play a game with my friends where if they say something interesting, we like to comment and say whether it’s worthy of being a song title, a song idea in the makings, or the name of a band. I’d like you to join in and come up with your own ideas or even something you heard someone say that could be a song title, idea, or a name of a band. Have fun and be creative loves.
#1
Susan Elizabeth and The Trolls-Yes, it’s what people hate from BP.😄
#2
Medic and Eight Other People Wearing Red.
#3
For a band name: she grabbed my stix
#4
The Karenz for a band name and for a song title-Can I see your manager 👹
#5
Me and my daughter are pretty fond of high speed murder sloth
#6
All that’s in between
#7
A dangerous all-girl band called Attractive Nuisance
(a doctrine of tort law under which a person who creates or permits to exist on their land a dangerous condition attractive to children, as an unfenced swimming pool, is liable for their resulting injuries, even though the injured are trespassers – dictionary.com)
#8
Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince. Oh wait…
#9
Dead Kids ( band name )
song titles:
luscious graves
slice n dice
hanging out
amputation reservation
sanctuary
crucify the young
smiley limit
god gets off to our suffering
hysteria
#10
The Milk Men
#11
There’s a website that generates band names/ song titles, I generated some a while ago, here they are: A Dozen Times Slippery
The Slippery Can For the Spacemen
Box Fighters
Slippery Cream Day
Lord of the Slippery Badgers
Megabox
Nigel’s Ample Box
No Box
Rage Against the Box
A Dozen Inch Balloons
Flight of the Cream Badgers
The Ample Service
Saving Nigel
They Might Be Ample Badgers
Wild Bouncing Badgers
The Bouncing Arm Pits
The Bouncing Slippery Spacemen
Slippery Box Cult
Teenage Slippery Cream Balloons
Puddle of Box
Bouncing at the Disco
Super Slippery Badgers
The Slippery Brothers
A Box of Balloons with Cream Box
Les Balloons Box Army
Box of the Ample Balloons
This Box
Nigel and the Angry Box
Allo Balloons
Why Badgers, Why?
The Kind of Songs Flight of the Balloons might record
My Bedroom State of Mind try it with Rap Generator
Our Slippery Box Love try it with Love Song Generator
Our May Badgers
try it with Freestyle Song Generator
This Love is Slippery But It’s Ample try it with Taylor Swift Song Generator
If was your Slippery Box try it with Justin Bieber Song Generator
Master Of My Bedroom try it with Metal Song Generator
I hope these are good I’ll send a link to the website if you want
#12
the slippery banana peel ( i don’t know why but iv’e always wanted to to call something this it always makes me laugh)
have an amazing day hope it is filled with joy,laughter, and every thing in between JESUS LOVES YOU (not trying to shove that in your face if you want me to stop putting Jesus loves you in my thing comment it and i will and every one that comments i will up-vote you to show you i saw it because i cant comment i got blocked because of my religion have a nice day)
#13
The Smashing Bumpkins, a Bluegrass cover band
#14
The Yodeling Chickens
#15
The Off-Brand Beatles
#16
Stand By John
(I Can’t Get No) Bumpy Spoons
Fairy Boogie
Like a Fairy
Zoom – It is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have
Ring of Fairy
You Can’t Zoom Through A Buffalo Herd
Mad to Zoom
Bumpy Blues
Goody Two Spoons
Every Fairy You Take
There’s A Good Reason Spoons Are Numbered, John
Like a Bumpy Fairy
Your Cheatin’ Fairy
Smells Like a Bumpy Fairy
One Angry Fairy And 200 Bumpy Spoons
The Fairy Where Your Heart Should Be
At Least Give Me My Spoons Back, You Negligent Fairy!
Smack My Fairy Up
Stand by Your Spoons
Stairway to Hull
Hull on My Mind
You’ve Lost That Bumpy Fairy
Zoom Forever
Whole Lotta Spoons
My Fairy Sounds Better With You
They Are Night Spoons! They Have Come Back From Hull!! Ahhhh!
It Hurts To Shoot Spoons From Your Fairy, But It’s Necessary
Gonna Make You Zoom
Behind Bumpy Spoons
In Fairy We Trust
Stand by Your Fairy
Bridge Over Bumpy Spoons
Whole Lotta Bumpy Spoons
Where Have All the Spoons Gone?
We Shall Zoom
Yearning for Bumpy Spoons
Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Spoons
You’ve Lost That Bumpy Feeling
Truly Madly Bumpy
Amazing John
Great Spoons of Fairy
Another Fairy in the Wall
Your Bumpy Heart
Let’s Run Away to Hull and Swim With Spoons
My Fairy Wants To Kill Your Mama
Rhythm of the Fairy
Sweet Fairy O’ Mine
I plead Fairy
Have You Met John?
She Thinks Fairy’s Sexy
Stairway to Spoons
Here Without John
Zoom This Way
Fairy Deep, Spoons High
Fairy Autopsy
Early Morning Fairy
It’s the End Of Hull As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Look John, are you going to Zoom With Me or Not?
Bumpy Rhapsody
John’s Waiting
Another Year of Spoons
Hey John
Ghost in My Fairy
Fairy Fields Forever
Spoons in My Fairy
Bumpy Fairy O’ Mine
Hotel Hull
Livin’ on a Fairy
Give Me Your Spoons
Spoons Sound Better With You
John’s Bumpy Spoons Club Band
When Bumpy Spoons Zoom
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom!
Four Bumpy Spoons
I Zoom
Enter John
Bed of Spoons
The Homecoming Queen’s Got A Fairy
Can’t Take My Spoons Off You
Good Fairy
Early Morning Zoom
A Song for John
Born Bumpy
Just Another a Bumpy Fairy
Baby, I Need Your Spoons
Welcome to Bumpy Hull
The Girl From Hull
Late Night Fairy
My Name is John
I Zoom in Your Arms
Takin’ the Fairy Train
Many Pieces Of Large Fuzzy Spoons Gathered Together At Hull And Grooving On A Fairy
Don’t Eat Spoons Off The Sidewalk
Smells Like Bumpy Spoons
You Think I Ain’t Worth A Fairy But I Feel Like A Million Spoons
Fairy I Have Become
Zoom? I Jolly Well Won’t Zoom
Nice Weather For Spoons
John Eat My Bumpy Spoons in Hull
More from a generator
#17
my friends and I used a song generator once and the title to our song was called “Our kinky brustle sprouts love”
and our band name was just “ur mom” or whatever lol
#18
Vinyl Lionel and the Hot Weather Leather Band!
#19
Band: Tacofish
Song: Plantains
Plantains oh the pain
you broke my heart baby
with your disguise
as a yellow piece of fruit
that tastes like fries.
#20
Absolute Zeros
#21
The musical narcissists
#22
Some band names I got from the band name generator on boredhumans.com:
-vision divide
-the transparent werewolf
-anima corpore
-sacra tierra
-knives are cold
-cast iron hook
-disco party 666
-the great exhibition
-the old tomb
-reign at dawn
-hate factory
-the &droids
-vanilla road
-the glorious massacre
-starbearer
#23
Brazilians In Speedows
#24
The Long Run to Intelligence
#25
(I Am) Dead And Not Okay Because I Did Not Get My Bread Because The Bakery Did Not Have Any More (Life Is Disappointing) by Fall Out Boy
