Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Real Ghost Story That You Experienced First-Hand

Do what the title says.
#1
This just happened. A friend, I’ll call her N, has always said she talks to ghosts and stuff. I don’t really believe in ghosts, but everyone I know does. She texted me saying:
‘I know your alone in your room, looking at that Bored Panda thingy, but you need to get downstairs, NOW’. I could tell it was urgent, N never lies. I ran downstairs.There were footsteps behind me. There was salt on the floor. The footsteps stopped. They sounded like Rosie ( my cat)’s. Rosie was sleeping contentedly on her cat tree, purring in her sleep. At the moment I’m still shaking.
Any reasonable explanations for what happened? And should I tell N?
#2
I’ve definitely experienced weird stuff, but I wouldn’t really call any of it a ghost story, per say.
Like 2 weeks ago after work (after midnight), I was rolling my can to the curb for garbage pickup. It was windy and had stopped raining earlier so everything smelled like wet dirt, etc. As I finished situating the can where I wanted it, I heard the sound of jingle bells out of nowhere for just a second or two and I also caught a strong whiff of what smelled like a man’s cologne.
There was no one else outside anywhere near me, all the houses were dark.
So I experience a lot of little things like that that I can’t explain. Always makes me smile though.
I do have a couple of interesting Ouija board stories though.
#3
I was about six yo, had a flue and slept in my parent’s bedroom. There was a big dining table between the window and the bad. So I sleep and see in my dream, that I’m in bed, in that same room, like it is reality. When I look under the table, and oh, hell! Pale, bald men is sitting under it! I was shocked. The man looked tormented. He had very distinctive features. So I woke up scared, shivering. Later, I saw this men on my grandmother old photographs. He was my grand grandmother’s second husband, and had a really tough military life. (Sorry for my English).
#4
In my Nana’s two hundred year old farmhouse, is a ghost we called Amelia. It started as a way to explain the house settling to young children, but then we noticed… other things. The treadmill would randomly turn on, cold spots were on the floor, their was always one place at the top of the stairs where it would cave in, so we had to brick it up.
Well I was looking at some old photos of the original family, and there was a girl that fit Amelia’s description. Turns out, it was a young, mentally disabled girl named Emily. When her parents died, they left a condition to her two brothers, that they wouldn’t get any of the house, or farmland if they didn’t take care of her. Well they got fed up after two years and k*lled her.
#5
I have had many experiences in my life but will just stick to a couple short tales. I was in my garden this spring when a man said hello to me. It sounded as if he was right there but it was just me and the kids. I said hello back but there was no further communication.
I worked at a restaurant that was in an addition on 150 year old house. We would constantly get little things thrown at us out of nowhere that came from above. It was all very playful until one day I was passing a small cooler and the huge glass bowl on top flew off and landed right in front of my feet. Had it hit my head it could have seriously injured me.
I lived in a super haunted house for 5 years. Two intelligent beings lived there. One a very active, very playful 4 or 5 year old boy I saw full on once and in my peripheral all the time. He liked to poke me in the eye when I was napping on the couch. The other I know was evil. A tall shadow would pace back and forth in my kitchen and stand in the corner of my room. I would experience sleep paralysis every night I stayed in that home. So much that I developed a way to pull myself out of it. For those who might want a tip to help with the same here ya go. Since I could only control my breath I would breath in and out quickly. The more rapid and deep I could get my breath to go would pull me out if it. We had many guests in our home have experiences before we ever told them anything about a haunting. A few friends refused to be inside without one of us there.
#6
When I lived in Ohio, I had a ghost cat. I discovered it when I was repainting the bathroom floor in my house, which was built in 1870. I chased my cats out of the room and closed the door so I could clean the floor really well before painting. I was on my hands and knees cleaning when I felt a cat brush up against me the way they do when they headbutt into you. I thought one of my kitties had gotten in the room, but when I turned there was nothing there. I also felt ghost kitty jump on my bed several times and two different friends felt the kitty during visits. It was never scary, just like having another kitty who doesn’t eat or mess the catbox. I later discovered that there was once a fire in part of the house and I always wondered if the ghost kitty was caught in it. From the day I looked at the house with the realtor, it always felt right. I think it’s because a ghost cat needs a crazy cat lady for companionship.
#7
I don’t know if this counts because it doesn’t contain a lifelike ghostly apparition, but I’ll share it anyway. They initially frightened me when I was a little kid. They’ve been with me my whole life. That fear turned to comfort more than anything. It has never been something that I’ve told anyone about before. It doesn’t exactly come across as sane. They hadn’t been around for the longest time. They showed up again one night. The same as they always have. In the morning my partner explained the nightmare she’d had. The feeling of the presence of others. The figures that were the darkest black imaginable hovering only over my side of the bed. I confirmed their exact locations. I had to convince her that they were nothing to be afraid of. Not a conversation that I ever thought that I would have. Even trying to write this comes across as nonsensical c**p. TLDR; I had to explain to my partner that my childhood nightmares meant no her no harm.
#8
I think this counts. The other day I was watching a youtuber talking to a ghost with an ouija board. The video was kinda like a skit, it wasn’t meant to be taken seriously it was just for fun. Anyways, I wanted to try, it looked fun, since I know my parents definitely wouldn’t let me have an oujia board, so I made one out of paper without them knowing. At two AM, I turn off every light in my room exept one night light thing that you put scented wax in, so it’s kind of like a candle. (I didn’t want to burn the house down with a real candle lol and I couldn’t find any fake ones) so I first say hi to the ghost, then I ask him if he is camera shy. My hand falls on the yes. Then i ask him his name. So, I just let my hands slowly fall in direct positions, spelling out Vrewsf. Then I ask the ghost his age, my hand falls on the three. So I’m being haunted by a three year old ghost named Vrewsf who is also camera shy, lol. Tomorrow night I want to try and talk to him again, I was to tired so I went to bed after that.
#9
We have a ghost cat.
When I moved into my current home my 2 dogs were with me but my cat was staying with a friend for a week.
During that time I kept seeing a cat out of the corner of my eye and when I turned thinking it was my cat, it would vanish.
Said something to the others I live with and they both said that they had seen it too but didn’t want to sound crazy. We all described the cat EXACTLY the same way. A big ginger cat.
I have seen his tail as he has gone down the hallway and at night he runs around all over the house playing with our (live) cat.
Easiest pet ever lived with.
Feel very privileged.
