Hey Pandas, Tell Everyone Your Most Cringe Pickup Lines (Closed)

by

Just have fun with it and be cringe!

#1

Are you’re parents bakers ‘cause you’re a cutie pie 😏😏😏

#2

“Can I get your number? I lost mine…”
or
Carry a small jewelry box with. Put a small cheap key inside. You meet somebody you like, gift the box and wait until said person opens it. Then go: “That’s the key to my heart”.

#3

My name’s Microsoft because I wanna crash at your place.

(Found this on google)

#4

R u the Beta Capsule (The device Shin Hayata uses to transform into Ultraman) bc ur makin me grooow~

#5

Are you a Venezuelan Poodle Moth? Because I don’t know much about you, but I think you’re really cute :)

(context: there was a come-up-with-niche-nerdy-pickup-lines challenge and I’m a bug nerd lol)

#6

How do you like your eggs? Scrambled or fertilised?

