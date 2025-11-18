Hey Pandas, Tell Everyone Your Most Cringe Pickup Lines (Closed)

Just have fun with it and be cringe!
#1
Are you’re parents bakers ‘cause you’re a cutie pie 😏😏😏
#2
“Can I get your number? I lost mine…”
or
Carry a small jewelry box with. Put a small cheap key inside. You meet somebody you like, gift the box and wait until said person opens it. Then go: “That’s the key to my heart”.
#3
My name’s Microsoft because I wanna crash at your place.
(Found this on google)
#4
R u the Beta Capsule (The device Shin Hayata uses to transform into Ultraman) bc ur makin me grooow~
#5
Are you a Venezuelan Poodle Moth? Because I don’t know much about you, but I think you’re really cute :)
(context: there was a come-up-with-niche-nerdy-pickup-lines challenge and I’m a bug nerd lol)
#6
How do you like your eggs? Scrambled or fertilised?
