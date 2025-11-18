Hey Pandas, Talk About Random Things Here (Closed)

Share your random thoughts!
#1
I have been living on my own for four months now and I still haven’t fallen of the wagon. I chose to rather live with my parents for the first two years after I got sober, but now I am finally in a place where I can live on my own and I won’t get a drink. And next month I will be 3 years sober.
#2
So, uh, my brother went snooping through my PC and knows I’m trans. Yay…
#3
LEX YOURE BACK!
So I have my orchestra audition today, there’s only five available spots and like thirty people are auditioning so… wish me luck :D I’m having a panic attack about it lol
#4
This week I’m on a sort of a Linkin Park binge, I am listening one (studio) album per day :D
#5
I recently started learning water colour and became the second best in my class only because the rest of the art students aren’t that good which kind of sucks because this means that I’m only second best because I tried slightly more and not because I’m good
#6
ok so I have a few random things
first off, many ppl assume Godzilla is male, but in the Japanese movies, he is always referred to as “it”. Also, certain designs, like in Godzilla (2000), Godzilla Singular Point, and Godzilla x Kong the New Empire (more on this design later) have somewhat feminine proportions. Also, there is a fan film where Little Godzilla comes out as trans n Godzilla knits her a trans pride flag, and the short was endorsed by the official Godzilla Twitter acc. Now, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it is shown in the trailer that Godzilla has evolved. Now this is the Godzilla from the movies made by Legendary Studios, where he previously has masculine proportions n a manly blue glow, now, she has feminine proportions (larger chest n tinier waist) and hot pink spikes. Godzilla (in the MonsterVerse continuity) transitioned.
Speaking of which, how do u know when ur trans? Ive been a femboy for a bit now but I think I may be trans idk
also I recently finished Neon Genesis Evangelion n it was rlly cool
also it seems EVA 01 would be pretty capable of defeating Godzilla
also I liked seeing all the lil ways Ultraman (giant size changing alien superhero who fights big monsters) inspired Evangelion, despite one typically being a silly childrens franchise, n the other being much deeper n stuff
also Godzilla Minus One is like, the best movie ever pls watch it even if ur not particularly a G fan its so awesome :3 he bites a train n it
