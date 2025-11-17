Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

by

Take a picture of something cool in your room, whatever it may be. It could be a new Funko Pop you just got, a collection of books, or even the shadow demons that won’t leave you alone – anything goes!

#1 Sadly The Paintbrush Broke, I Won’t Wanna Get Into It. And This Is Only One Of My Funko Pops. Maybe I’ll Post A Pic Of My Funko Tower Later. If This Gets 5 Upvotes I’ll Post The Tower

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#2 My Daughters Crib

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#3 Cap’n Crunch Retro Box

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#4 This Strange Thing In My Student Dorm Room

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#5 Disco Ball Hanging Plant (I Feel Like There’s A Word For That)

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#6 This Will Soon Be 3D Printed And In My Room

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#7 Behold. My Stuff

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#8 Dragon Necklace Holder A Friend Made For Me

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

#9 I Put This In A Frame In My Room

Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Unraveling the Mystery: The Lagina Brothers and the Curse of Oak Island
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2017
60 Most Romantic Places In The World For A Magical Couple’s Retreat
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Pros And Cons Of Living In Your Current Location?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We’ve Spent Over A Year Hiking Through The Canadian Wilderness And These Are The Photos We’ve Captured (20 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Considered Normal In Your Country But Weird To Others? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.