Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)

Take a picture of something cool in your room, whatever it may be. It could be a new Funko Pop you just got, a collection of books, or even the shadow demons that won’t leave you alone – anything goes!
#1 Sadly The Paintbrush Broke, I Won’t Wanna Get Into It. And This Is Only One Of My Funko Pops. Maybe I’ll Post A Pic Of My Funko Tower Later. If This Gets 5 Upvotes I’ll Post The Tower
#2 My Daughters Crib
#3 Cap’n Crunch Retro Box
#4 This Strange Thing In My Student Dorm Room
#5 Disco Ball Hanging Plant (I Feel Like There’s A Word For That)
#6 This Will Soon Be 3D Printed And In My Room
#7 Behold. My Stuff
#8 Dragon Necklace Holder A Friend Made For Me
#9 I Put This In A Frame In My Room
