Daymond John: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Daymond John

February 23, 1969

Brooklyn, New York City, US

57 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Daymond John?

Daymond Garfield John is an American businessman and investor, renowned for his strategic acumen and impactful brand development. He has built a formidable presence across multiple industries.

He first captured widespread public attention as an investor on the popular ABC reality series Shark Tank, where he evaluates and backs aspiring entrepreneurs. His empathetic yet firm approach quickly solidified his image as a respected mentor.

Early Life and Education

Family life in Hollis, Queens, shaped Daymond John’s early entrepreneurial drive after his parents, Garfield and Margot John, divorced when he was ten. His mother’s resourcefulness, including teaching him to sew, proved formative.

He attended Catholic school for seven years and later Bayside High School, where a co-op program allowed him to alternate between full-time work and schooling. This practical experience deeply instilled an entrepreneurial spirit.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Daymond John’s personal life, culminating in his current marriage. He is married to Heather Taras, having wed in 2018.

John shares three daughters: Destiny and Yasmeen from his first marriage, and Minka Jagger John with Heather Taras. He often emphasizes the importance of family in his life.

Career Highlights

Daymond John made his indelible mark by founding FUBU, a pioneering global lifestyle brand that transformed the streetwear market. The company achieved over $6 billion in worldwide retail sales.

He expanded his influence as a prominent investor on the ABC series Shark Tank, appearing in over 180 episodes and investing in more than 30 brands. This role further cemented his status as a leading business strategist.

Beyond his television work, John has authored five best-selling books, including the New York Times best-seller The Power of Broke. In 2020, he launched Black Entrepreneurs Day, an initiative dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses.

Signature Quote

“I’m a firm believer in anything worth doing is worth overdoing.”

