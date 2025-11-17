Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Photo Of The Sky (Closed)

by

Just curious to see everyone’s perspective of the sky because the sky is so foggy at 7 am in Maryland because of the wildfires in Canada. It’s crazy that New York’s sky is orange now.

#1 A Sunset Night

#2 I S’pose This One Sort Of Counts. Its Poppy Season Here In England

#3 A Drive Through Cades Cove In The Smoky Mountains

#4 Visiting St Louis, Here’s The Arch!

#5 In Maryland It Is Kinda Gray And Foggy

#6 11.45pm In Victoria, Australia, And It’s So Dark I Had To Use Night Vision

#7 On Vacation And The Sky Is Very Blue

#8 Blue Skies With Some Stratus Clouds! Nice And Warm, With A Little Breeze

#9 Looks Like A Stock Photo…. But It’s Not!

#10 Sunset Clouds~

#11 Small Chasm From My Visit To France!

#12 Sunset With The Fella At Wyrmshead, Wales

#13 I Love Where I Live

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
