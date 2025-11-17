Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Photo Of The Sky (Closed)

Just curious to see everyone’s perspective of the sky because the sky is so foggy at 7 am in Maryland because of the wildfires in Canada. It’s crazy that New York’s sky is orange now.
#1 A Sunset Night
#2 I S’pose This One Sort Of Counts. Its Poppy Season Here In England
#3 A Drive Through Cades Cove In The Smoky Mountains
#4 Visiting St Louis, Here’s The Arch!
#5 In Maryland It Is Kinda Gray And Foggy
#6 11.45pm In Victoria, Australia, And It’s So Dark I Had To Use Night Vision
#7 On Vacation And The Sky Is Very Blue
#8 Blue Skies With Some Stratus Clouds! Nice And Warm, With A Little Breeze
#9 Looks Like A Stock Photo…. But It’s Not!
#10 Sunset Clouds~
#11 Small Chasm From My Visit To France!
#12 Sunset With The Fella At Wyrmshead, Wales
#13 I Love Where I Live
