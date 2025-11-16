The Best Anime Pick-Up Lines To Try With Your Anime-Loving Crush

The anime lover is a breed to cherish. If you’ve found yourself a crush who’s also an anime fan, they’re certainly a catch, so don’t let them get away! But there’s still the problem of how to make them notice you. What do you say to your anime-loving crush to start flirting?
Don’t worry. We’re not telling you to go to your crush and say, “Notice me, senpai,” with the most desperate tone you’re capable of. Instead, what about some funny pick-up lines full of cheesy anime puns and anime jokes that a veteran fan would undoubtedly get?
If you’ve lived all your life under a rock and don’t know anything about the hottest anime of the moment, it can be hard to find some common ground. Getting started with anime is always a great idea, crush or not, but here we are with some of the best anime pick-up lines that will catch their attention and impress them with your knowledge. So get ready to do some investigating to find out what your crush’s favorite anime series and characters are, and choose the perfect line for them. Good luck!
#1
You must be Pokemon, because I really wanna peek-at-you (Pikachu)!
#2
You’re the hospital bed for my Deku.
#3
Do you have a Death note?
Because every time you smile, I feel like I’m having a heart attack.
#4
I’m ready to become a Pokemon, if only you can catch me.
#5
I don’t need 99 souls. All I need is yours.
#6
Perhaps I will allow myself to be eaten by such an adorable titan as you.
#7
Can you be the Naruto to my Hinata?
#8
I’ll love you longer than all the Naruto episodes combined.
#9
Let’s have a Future Diary. A diary of the future of you and me.
#10
Are you a death note?
Because you make my heart stop.
#11
It seems that you spirited me away irrevocably.
#12
I wish I was a demon, because I really want you to slay me tonight.
#13
Do you have the Byakugaan, because it feels like you can see right through my heart.
#14
I’ll love you longer than all the One Piece episodes.
#15
I love you as much as Ryuk loves apples.
#16
Our love is over 9000. Know what I am? Saiyan?
#17
Are you Saitama?
Because you got me down in one move.
#18
Please never work at the Ouran Host Club, otherwise your colleagues will be unemployed.
#19
Can you be the Aang to my Katara?
#20
Hey, I’m not Zenitsu, but being with you is one thing I want to hone to perfection.
#21
I was just checking you out from across the room with my Sharingan.
#22
Is your name Cana?
Um, Cana call you mine?
#23
Did Buu attack you?
Because you’re as sweet as candy.
#24
Damn girl, are you Kira Yoshikage?
Cause you blow me away.
#25
Are you from Howl’s Moving Castle?
Because you take my spirit away.
#26
I can be the Aizawa to your sleeping bag.
#27
Better wear my sunglasses, because you Meiko my day so bright.
#28
Are you Killua?
Because I think you stole my heart.
#29
Isn’t your name Historia?
Because you are my queen.
#30
Baby, you make my heart go tododoki, tododoki, tododoki!
#31
I’ve been looking for you like Gon’s been lookin for his Dad.
#32
So, do you want to get married in the first episode?
#33
You’re hotter than the Amaterasu.
#34
Girl have you mastered the Rasengan?
Because every time your hand touches me you make me dizzy.
#35
If I just had a Geass, I’d command you to be mine.
#36
Is your name Erza?
Cause my cheeks go Scarlet when I think of you.
#37
You’re so cute and that’s a deadly sin!
#38
Don’t need to be a Phantom Thief to steal your heart.
#39
With you, our house turns into a Howl’s Moving Castle.
#40
Is your name Kira?
Because I’m eager to catch you.
#41
Your soul is an excellent dish that all demons and butlers dream to taste.
#42
If you worked in the Love Me Section, you would be the employee of the month.
#43
Even Sakamoto believes in your supremacy. So do I.
#44
Do you hear Hellsing?
It’s me trying to make a Lovesing to you.
#45
You seem to be a dimensional witch. Cause you fulfilled my desire to be with you.
#46
Aren’t you Beauty Thief Noir by any chance?
Because I think you stole my heart.
#47
I’m not Gabi but I’ll shoot my shot.
#48
Are you a tuner monster?
Because you’re powering up my Syncro.
#49
Roses are red, Light is dead, will you be the butter to my bread?
#50
You may wanna catch them all but I only want to catch you!
Wynaut go out with me?
#51
Do you believe in Fate? How about you stay the Night?
#52
Are you a trap card?
Because I’ve Fallen for you.
#53
Did you like Ghostory? How about making our story?
#54
You must be better than Kuuhaku. Because when I first saw you, you already won my heart.
#55
Are you a Wing Spiker?
Cause you make my pulse spike too!
#56
Is your name Levi?
Because I love you GAJEEL-ION times more than Jet and Droy.
#57
You remind me of Menma. Because even when I can’t see you, I still feel you inside my heart.
#58
Are you Karasuno’s Captain?
Because you’re my number one.
#59
Are you Kikyo?
Because I think you shot an arrow through my heart.
#60
Lelouch Vi Britannia commands you to give me your number.
#61
Are you Hiro?
Because I want you to be my darling.
#62
NeoTokyo must be in trouble, because I’m looking at an angel right now.
#63
You are a real Lucky Star in my daily life.
#64
Are you not Natsu by any chance?
Because you’re hot.
#65
Are you a Railgun?
Because I feel the spark between us.
#66
Let me learn the “shape” of your mononoke.
#67
Is your name Haruhi Fujioka?
Because everybody loves you.
#68
I am like a Colossal Titan ready to break through the wall to your heart.
#69
It’s like the Curse of the Abyss. I can’t stop loving you so easily.
#70
You are like the Red Man. You appear spectacularly.
#71
You don’t need to give me the power of Geass for me to fulfill your wish.
#72
Are you Inori Yuzuriha?
Because that’s the only thing that can explain why are you so perfect.
#73
There might be a lot of magikarps in the sea but I am looking for a Gyarados.
#74
Extra cursed student or not, I won’t even think of ignoring you.
#75
I don’t need a Sharingan to see how beautiful you are.
#76
Hey darling, I must be in Infinite Tsukuyomi, cause you’re like a dream come true.
#77
I’d trade an arm and a leg to get a piece of your philosopher’s stone.
#78
Even if it means risking my existence, I’ll cross different world lines just to find you.
#79
Wanna be the Genos to my Saitama?
#80
You and me like All Hanshin Kyojin.
#81
My Future Diary shows that we will live happily.
#82
You are like Oracle and Navi, guide me to a better future.
#83
We are like a couple of bad thieves. We always leave baccano behind.
#84
If land god Mikage decides to go on vacation, he will immediately give you his title.
#85
You should create a club “SOS Brigade”, because you attract all the most unusual and interesting.
#86
Aren’t you from the Grace Field House?
You look like a delicacy.
#87
Every ghoul in this city dreams of eating your eyes. I just want to catch your eye.
#88
For a palmtop tiger like you, I’m ready to cook for eternity.
#89
Surely you have Sun Flame, because you illuminate my life.
#90
You like a magically ornamented girl with a chainsaw. You came from another world.
#91
Aren’t you The Puppet Master?
Because you hacked my ghost.
#92
Will you be my Faye Valentine this February?
#93
I am thou, thou art I and us together.
#94
If you become my Chain, I will gladly lose my soul.
#95
With you my Perfect Blue turns into Perfect Red.
#96
Isn’t your name Carla?
Well then let me make you Happy!
#97
I yearn to see you like samurai who smells of sunflowers.
#98
Darling I would take the Hunter Exam if you want me to.
#99
Akeno might be the best girl in HighSchool DxD but you’re the best girl in real life.
#100
Baby I will show you all 6 paths!
#101
Are you Temari?
Because you completely blew me away.
#102
I know a mystery even Detective Conan can’t solve: The mystery of how you got so damn beautiful!
#103
Just say yes and I’ll give you more than seven eurekas.
#104
Are you Gaara?
Because love is written all over your face.
#105
Are you Makise Kurisu?
Because I will travel world lines to be with you.
#106
Hey Girl, you Bulma mind.
#107
I think I need a paralyze heal, cause you’re stunning.
#108
Only with you I have fuwa-fuwa time.
#109
Is your name Tsumugi Kotobuki?
Because your sweets are wonderful.
#110
It looks like Fujiko Mine will have to fight for the status of a great thief and beauty because of you.
#111
Did you use Gowther’s Invasion to seduce me?
#112
Wow! Your psycho passport has exceeded the heart stealing crime rate.
#113
I adore curry like Karasuma, but you taste better.
#114
You are so beautiful that I came back from the dead and turned into a Shiki.
#115
It makes no sense for me to seek the gold of the Ainu, because I have you.
#116
It seems to me that you are from the Night Class. Because I’m into you!
#117
Gundam, you look oh-so-fine!
#118
Our love won’t die before Berserk concludes.
#119
When I’m with you, I feel like Gray Fullbuster. Want to undress.
#120
It’s good that I don’t have a Behelit. After all, you are my love.
#121
Are you a loli?
Because you’re worth going to jail for.
Follow Us