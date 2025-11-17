Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Favorite Or Treasured Drawing In Your Sketchbook (Closed)

by

Before we begin let us some rules: There are none! Just make sure that it’s something you love!

#1 I Have A Lot Of Sketchbooks, But This Once Comes To Mind

#2 From All My Sketches, This Is The One My “All Time Favorite”

#3 Wreck Of La Meduse. I Like To Imagine Historical Moments

#4 Moo?

#5 Can I Post Another One? I Love Sharing My Drawings But My Family Didn’t Like This One :(

#6 Recreation Of An Ansel Adams Photgraph, One Of My Favorites!

#7 Blackwater Manor

#8 Play?

#9 Hard To Choose, But This One. I Love How Cute She Looks

#10 I Had A Lot Of Fun Drawing This One. This Person’s Eyes Was Such A Lovely Green!

#11 First Attempt At Colored Sketch

#12 This One Isn’t Finished, But I Thought I’d Share 😁

#13 Gotta Snack At Some Point

#14 Her Name Is Cleo And I Drew Her Last Night

#15 This Was The Last Sketch I Drew Before My Husband Passed Away In 2020

#16 It’s From A Different Sketchbook I Swear

#17 My Daughter Drew This Picture Of Me When She Was 15 ❤️

#18 Not Even My Fav Just My Mums

#19 The Mushroom 🍄 Birb An Rpg Character For Blackwater Manor

#20 This Is Another One Of Mine, Drew This Around Valentine’s Day Last Year

#21 “Favorite” Is Difficult To Nail Down, But Here’s My Dog!

#22 It’s Not A Sketch, Full Water Colour. But I’m Really Proud Of This One

#23 This One’s Pretty Old. I Still Like It Tho

#24 It’s Difficult To Choose One From Many

#25 Cad Bane From Star Wars

#26 Starting With The Eye (Then On To The Mouth)

#27 Here’s Mine: I’ve Called It “Dande-Cryin’”

#28 One Of My Best Work. I Had Taken A New Hobby As Urban Sketching

#29 I Am So Proud Of This One

#30 I Decided To Draw Licorice Cookie From Crk As A Human. I’m Pretty Proud Of How He Turned Out Lol

#31 This One Is By Far My Favorit Charcoal Drawing

#32 My First Attempt To Draw The Simpsons

#33 I Drew Doric From The New Dungeons And Dragons Movie

#34 I’m Going To Draw This Digitally Once I Have Enough Time

#35 Mushroom Dude… And Sorry About My Face Lol

#36 Not My Best, But Maybe My Favourite

#37 Finally Have A New One To Post! This Is Titled “Rasta Man” And Is In A Style I Tried Out Yesterday

#38 Favorite Sport!

#39 Brisnigr Dragon. This Took Me Almost A Month And I Only Looked At The Book While Drawing. For 14 Y/0, I Am Proud Of Myself

#40 Not Named

#41 First Time Drawing Birds, Cactus Wren

#42 Lost & Scared

#43 I Love Ink Sketches

#44 I Love Drawing Things Related To Magic

#45 The Only Picture I’ve Drawn Of My First And Favorite Oc

#46 Drawing Fanart Because Yes

#47 Still Learning How To Draw Well, But Is So Therapeutic

#48 Maybe This One Some Of The Japanese Is Wrong But Like Yeah

#49 One Of My Favorites

#50 Got Bored And Did This At Work Last Year

#51 One I Drew Of My Mum In A Meeting. Pretty Recent, But I’m Proud!

#52 Mike Wazowski

#53 Inktober Sketch

#54 This Creature I Made. No Clue What It Is. Based On Love And Heartbreak

#55 Did This Years Ago

#56 Funny Cat

#57 #51 Drew A Mermaid Sketch For Mermay

#58 I Draw So Bad Bruh

#59 Pokemon Drawings In My Sketchbook

#60 Drippy Eye :)

#61 I Tried To Draw Sophie Foster And Keefe Sencen From A Book Series Called Keeper Of The Lost Cities (Don’t Mind The Hands)

#62 Dio Mixed With A Cat From A Game I Play

#63 For “Maeve Hamilton”,i Tried

#64 Random Drawing I Did In A Car Ride

#65 Not Really One Of My Favorites, But I Like How It Turned Out

