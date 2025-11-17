Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Favorite Or Treasured Drawing In Your Sketchbook (Closed)

Before we begin let us some rules: There are none! Just make sure that it’s something you love!
#1 I Have A Lot Of Sketchbooks, But This Once Comes To Mind
#2 From All My Sketches, This Is The One My “All Time Favorite”
#3 Wreck Of La Meduse. I Like To Imagine Historical Moments
#4 Moo?
#5 Can I Post Another One? I Love Sharing My Drawings But My Family Didn’t Like This One :(
#6 Recreation Of An Ansel Adams Photgraph, One Of My Favorites!
#7 Blackwater Manor
#8 Play?
#9 Hard To Choose, But This One. I Love How Cute She Looks
#10 I Had A Lot Of Fun Drawing This One. This Person’s Eyes Was Such A Lovely Green!
#11 First Attempt At Colored Sketch
#12 This One Isn’t Finished, But I Thought I’d Share 😁
#13 Gotta Snack At Some Point
#14 Her Name Is Cleo And I Drew Her Last Night
#15 This Was The Last Sketch I Drew Before My Husband Passed Away In 2020
#16 It’s From A Different Sketchbook I Swear
#17 My Daughter Drew This Picture Of Me When She Was 15 ❤️
#18 Not Even My Fav Just My Mums
#19 The Mushroom 🍄 Birb An Rpg Character For Blackwater Manor
#20 This Is Another One Of Mine, Drew This Around Valentine’s Day Last Year
#21 “Favorite” Is Difficult To Nail Down, But Here’s My Dog!
#22 It’s Not A Sketch, Full Water Colour. But I’m Really Proud Of This One
#23 This One’s Pretty Old. I Still Like It Tho
#24 It’s Difficult To Choose One From Many
#25 Cad Bane From Star Wars
#26 Starting With The Eye (Then On To The Mouth)
#27 Here’s Mine: I’ve Called It “Dande-Cryin’”
#28 One Of My Best Work. I Had Taken A New Hobby As Urban Sketching
#29 I Am So Proud Of This One
#30 I Decided To Draw Licorice Cookie From Crk As A Human. I’m Pretty Proud Of How He Turned Out Lol
#31 This One Is By Far My Favorit Charcoal Drawing
#32 My First Attempt To Draw The Simpsons
#33 I Drew Doric From The New Dungeons And Dragons Movie
#34 I’m Going To Draw This Digitally Once I Have Enough Time
#35 Mushroom Dude… And Sorry About My Face Lol
#36 Not My Best, But Maybe My Favourite
#37 Finally Have A New One To Post! This Is Titled “Rasta Man” And Is In A Style I Tried Out Yesterday
#38 Favorite Sport!
#39 Brisnigr Dragon. This Took Me Almost A Month And I Only Looked At The Book While Drawing. For 14 Y/0, I Am Proud Of Myself
#40 Not Named
#41 First Time Drawing Birds, Cactus Wren
#42 Lost & Scared
#43 I Love Ink Sketches
#44 I Love Drawing Things Related To Magic
#45 The Only Picture I’ve Drawn Of My First And Favorite Oc
#46 Drawing Fanart Because Yes
#47 Still Learning How To Draw Well, But Is So Therapeutic
#48 Maybe This One Some Of The Japanese Is Wrong But Like Yeah
#49 One Of My Favorites
#50 Got Bored And Did This At Work Last Year
#51 One I Drew Of My Mum In A Meeting. Pretty Recent, But I’m Proud!
#52 Mike Wazowski
#53 Inktober Sketch
#54 This Creature I Made. No Clue What It Is. Based On Love And Heartbreak
#55 Did This Years Ago
#56 Funny Cat
#57 #51 Drew A Mermaid Sketch For Mermay
#58 I Draw So Bad Bruh
#59 Pokemon Drawings In My Sketchbook
#60 Drippy Eye :)
#61 I Tried To Draw Sophie Foster And Keefe Sencen From A Book Series Called Keeper Of The Lost Cities (Don’t Mind The Hands)
#62 Dio Mixed With A Cat From A Game I Play
#63 For “Maeve Hamilton”,i Tried
#64 Random Drawing I Did In A Car Ride
#65 Not Really One Of My Favorites, But I Like How It Turned Out
