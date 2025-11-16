Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Pair Of Shoes (Closed)

Can you show us any shoes you own or have owned?
#1 My Doc Martens
#2 Platform Vans
#3 Dino Converse
#4 Mojo Jojo Boots
#5 Not My Exact Pair, But These. Mine Have Pride Laces ATM!
#6 The Best. The End
#7 Butterfly Vans. Really Really Love Them Wear Them Literally Everyday But Here They Aren’t Popular Sadly
#8 My Killstar Raven Boots- They Even Have Little Pentacles!
#9 I’m A Figure Skater. I Think It Goes Without Saying That My Skates Are My Favorite Shoes
#10 Soo Comfy!!
#11 My British Knights (Sorry For Bad Photo Quality)
#12 My Beloved Brooks Ghost 12s. Best Shoes I’ve Ever Owned. Got Me Through 2.5 Years Of Retail Hell. Loled When My Boss Asked Me, “Are Those Star Wars?” Had To Tell Him No, They’re Boston Marathon-Themed. Xd
#13 These Guess Boots Match Everything(Save For Denim), And Are So Comfy!
#14 I Didn’t Have A Good Photo Of Them When I Got Them And Now They’re Crusty But They’re Custom Converse So Here Is A Screenshot From When I Designed Them On The Website Lol! The Theme Is Superache By Conan Gray Bc I’m A Bit Obsessed
#15 Pink Converse!
#16 My Off-White X Air Jordan 1’s. Definitely My Favorites :3
#17 I Love My Pink Velvet Boots!
#18 Converse And Blowfish
#19 My Bowie Shoes
#20 Skechers Ballerina Spin Shoes. I Still Have Them!
#21 Not In Very Good Condition But I Present To You, My Irvings!
#22 My Black Sketchers With My Mismatch Socks Sorry For The Bad Quality I Took This Pic On The Bus 😆
#23 I’m Wearing These To School Right Now. A Pair Of Black Volleyball Shoes
#24 My Favorite Pair Of Shoes 😁
#25 My Favorite Shoes (The Converse) And One Of My Coolest Looking Pairs. Some Of The Skulls Glow In The Dark
#26 I Dont Own Them But You Get The Point
#27 My Rose Gold Tomy Takkies:)
