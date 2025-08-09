Shocking Twist In Violent Disney World Incident As Victim Is Revealed To Be Culprit’s Mother

Months after a violent incident scared visitors at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, new details have emerged revealing the identity of the victim.
On October 19, 2024, 22-year-old Matthew Edward Cameron from Burlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on domestic battery charges after physically assaulting a woman near the park’s iconic baseball-themed hot dog stand, Casey’s Corner.
The impactful scene was captured on video, showing bystanders restraining the attacker as Disney staff tried to protect frightened families from the chaos.
Immediately after, internet sleuths started doing what they do best. But despite relentlessly combing through the family’s social media, their findings amounted to nothing but theories.
And some turned out to be correct.
Image credits: WDWMagic
Now, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department report has identified the victim as Diane Marie Cameron. None other than Matthew’s own mother.
According to Deputy Dominic Gonzalez’s incident report, “Matthew suddenly became upset with her and pushed the left side of her face away from him.” The report continues, detailing how he then punched her in the left side of her face, knocking her to the ground and giving her a bloody nose.
Image credits: sarah.cameron
Seeing the women bloodied and in immediate danger, witness Michael Williams stepped in, subduing Cameron before he could further endanger his family.
“I tackled him to the ground and held him until the police arrived,” he said, confirming what many saw last year in a viral clip that depicted the entire altercation.
Image credits: Daily Mail
In the video, Diane was seen wearing a Minnie Mouse-inspired hairband and a gray Mickey sweater, holding tissues against her nose.
The person who recorded the video told media outlets that the fight happened due to a “domestic related incident between two family members,” but did not explain further, unable to discern further details from the discussion leading up to the fight.
Image credits: Daily Mail
According to bystanders, Disney’s staff mobilized to form a wall in front of the incident and dissuade onlookers from participating in the chaos or ganging up on Matthew.
“Let security handle it!” a woman is heard screaming as the sound of children crying and people screeching are heard while security surrounds the attacker. “Everybody needs to stand back!”
“This guy punched a girl,” another person says, while others are heard telling their children to leave and head someplace else.
Internet sleuths theorized that Matthew had been suffering from a type of mental disorder
Image credits: sarah.cameron
Shortly after, Orange County released the mugshot of the 21-year-old after filing domestic battery charges against him.
While authorities tried to protect his identity, netizens quickly found the family’s social media profiles, revealing Cameron and Diane’s names, as well as his father, Edward Cameron, and his sister, Sarah Cameron.
Image credits: sarah.cameron
Sarah has photos with her brother, a small kid at the time, having fun at Disney World as far back as 2016, with her stating that “she’d rather have [Matthew] than anyone else as [her] brother,” as the pair posed in front of Disney World’s trademark castle.
Internet sleuths also found that the family had made visiting Disney World a tradition, sharing many holiday pictures on their social media profiles at various attractions in the park.
Image credits: sarah.cameron
At the time, some users claiming to know the family said that Matthew’s actions were explained by him suffering from some type of mental condition.
“As others have commented he has special needs and his victims seem to be his mother and sister. Heartbreaking for the family,” a reader wrote.
“He is very obviously Special Educational Needs (SEN) and it looks like he comes from a lovely family where he is truly loved,” another explained.
Matthew was confirmed to suffer from severe schizophrenia, with his mother revealing a history of violent outbursts
Image credits: Orange County Sheriff’s Dept.
The report went on to confirm some of the suspicions. In it, Diane explained that her son suffers from severe schizophrenia and has experienced hallucinations that have previously led to violent outbursts.
“When patients have an exacerbation of psychotic symptoms, the risk of violence increases and, therefore, clinical symptoms seem to superficially predict violence,” explained Dr. Ceslo Arango.
According to him, not all patients who suffer from schizophrenia are violent, but those that have a tendency toward outbursts are more likely to repeat their behavior.
“A family history of violence, substance dependence, and other stressors are a common predictor of violence,” he added.
Image credits: WDWMagic
Matthew, on the other hand, admitted to punching his mother, explaining that he acted out of frustration during an argument, and expressing remorse over his actions. He also wiped his social media presence following the attack, removing all photos from his profile.
The domestic assault charge was eventually dropped in a January 2025 court hearing.
