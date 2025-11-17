Hey Pandas, Show Us What You Recently Made (Closed)

It could be clothes, stuff, etc. It’s up to you.
#1 I Make Clay Gnomes And My Mom Paints Them
#2 I Needle Felted A Little Duck With A Beret😜
#3 Not Done Yet But My First Symphony
#4 My First Rustic Loaf
#5 I’ve Made This Out Of Air Dry Clay :)
#6 I Made This For The Daughter Of Someone Who Works With My Husband
#7 I Made This For His Other Daughter
#8 My Lil Sunny Guy
#9 And This One Was Made For His Son
#10 Giraffe
#11 I Tried My Apple Pencil And It Worked Almost As Good As Pen And Paper
#12 Large Diamond Painting Depicting Our Cat
#13 My State In Bargello Stitches!
#14 The School Gives Us To Much Paper, So I Glued Them Together ( This Represents My Recovery Of My Suicidal Thoughts,its The Black One Lol)
#15 Super Soft Baby Blanket
#16 Hanging Candle Light Feature
#17 I Painted The Back Of A Chest Of Drawers, So Now You Don’t See The Horrible Looking Plywood
#18 Why Waste Old Potpourri?
#19 School Art
#20 My Pink Dragon
#22 Dried Apple Head!
#23 I Made Myself A Dress :)
#24 This Drawing I Made Yesterday
#25 1/8 Scale Unlimted Hydroplane
#26 K I Drew This Yesterday (I’ll Make Better Drawings Later
#27 I Carved An Oiled Peachwood (From My Backyard) Spoon
#28 Currently I Finished A Paper Model Of The Ruins Of Rokštejn Castle In The Czech Republic. Measured With A Remote Laser Measure And Then Hand Drawn And Glued Together. The Work Took Eight Months
#29 Character I Made Last Week, Her Name Is Raven Asani
#30 Garlic Habanero Salt .. Oh My …
#31 Watercolour Busts Of A Koi Merboy
#32 Anniversary Present For My Aunt And Uncle
#33 Just A Little Sketch :)
#34 Haven’t Painted In About 6yrs, So Here Is Some Wet Mark Making
#35 I’ve Been Working Really Hard At Drawing People, And This One Looks Good! She Needs A Name Tho
#36 Scene Kid In A Wheelchair!! With A Little Skelanimal Buddy
#37 I Dont Know Of This Counts, But How Aboit An Avenger Waffle?
#38 This! The Comic Is Still A Wip, But I Was Really Proud Of How I Drew Diluc Here :) (Full Comic Will Be On My Twitter, @banjoestar_)
#39 The Total New Look Of Barbie
#40 Chocolate Brownie Cake Pops For School Bake Sale
#41 Exploding Box For A Wedding, With Best Wishes And $$ Gift For The Newlyweds Inside
#42 Green Day Fanart!!!!
#43 Small Stationary Steam Engine And Generator
#44 I Drew A Goth Girl In A Graveyard, Everyone Else’s Is So Much Cooler But I Thought I’d Share Anyways
#45 My State In Decorative Needlepoint Stitches!
#46 Sry For The Duble Post But Does Gacha Club Count
#47 This Contented Neko I Made— I Couldn’t Figure Out Where To Put The Tail And The Legs Are A Bit Wonky But I Worked Hard!
#48 Made This At My Moms Work (I Was Very Bored 🥱)
