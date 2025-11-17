Hey Pandas, Show Us What You Recently Made (Closed)

It could be clothes, stuff, etc. It’s up to you. 

#1 I Make Clay Gnomes And My Mom Paints Them

#2 I Needle Felted A Little Duck With A Beret😜

#3 Not Done Yet But My First Symphony

#4 My First Rustic Loaf

#5 I’ve Made This Out Of Air Dry Clay :)

#6 I Made This For The Daughter Of Someone Who Works With My Husband

#7 I Made This For His Other Daughter

#8 My Lil Sunny Guy

#9 And This One Was Made For His Son

#10 Giraffe

#11 I Tried My Apple Pencil And It Worked Almost As Good As Pen And Paper

#12 Large Diamond Painting Depicting Our Cat

#13 My State In Bargello Stitches!

#14 The School Gives Us To Much Paper, So I Glued Them Together ( This Represents My Recovery Of My Suicidal Thoughts,its The Black One Lol)

#15 Super Soft Baby Blanket

#16 Hanging Candle Light Feature

#17 I Painted The Back Of A Chest Of Drawers, So Now You Don’t See The Horrible Looking Plywood

#18 Why Waste Old Potpourri?

#19 School Art

#20 My Pink Dragon

#21 I Make Clay Gnomes And My Mom Paints Them

#22 Dried Apple Head!

#23 I Made Myself A Dress :)

#24 This Drawing I Made Yesterday

#25 1/8 Scale Unlimted Hydroplane

#26 K I Drew This Yesterday (I’ll Make Better Drawings Later

#27 I Carved An Oiled Peachwood (From My Backyard) Spoon

#28 Currently I Finished A Paper Model Of The Ruins Of Rokštejn Castle In The Czech Republic. Measured With A Remote Laser Measure And Then Hand Drawn And Glued Together. The Work Took Eight Months

#29 Character I Made Last Week, Her Name Is Raven Asani

#30 Garlic Habanero Salt .. Oh My …

#31 Watercolour Busts Of A Koi Merboy

#32 Anniversary Present For My Aunt And Uncle

#33 Just A Little Sketch :)

#34 Haven’t Painted In About 6yrs, So Here Is Some Wet Mark Making

#35 I’ve Been Working Really Hard At Drawing People, And This One Looks Good! She Needs A Name Tho

#36 Scene Kid In A Wheelchair!! With A Little Skelanimal Buddy

#37 I Dont Know Of This Counts, But How Aboit An Avenger Waffle?

#38 This! The Comic Is Still A Wip, But I Was Really Proud Of How I Drew Diluc Here :) (Full Comic Will Be On My Twitter, @banjoestar_)

#39 The Total New Look Of Barbie

#40 Chocolate Brownie Cake Pops For School Bake Sale

#41 Exploding Box For A Wedding, With Best Wishes And $$ Gift For The Newlyweds Inside

#42 Green Day Fanart!!!!

#43 Small Stationary Steam Engine And Generator

#44 I Drew A Goth Girl In A Graveyard, Everyone Else’s Is So Much Cooler But I Thought I’d Share Anyways

#45 My State In Decorative Needlepoint Stitches!

#46 Sry For The Duble Post But Does Gacha Club Count

#47 This Contented Neko I Made— I Couldn’t Figure Out Where To Put The Tail And The Legs Are A Bit Wonky But I Worked Hard!

#48 Made This At My Moms Work (I Was Very Bored 🥱)

