This Group Exists To Showcase The Most Brilliant Creations By ‘Redneck Engineers,’ And Here Are 40 Of The Wildest Ones (New Pics)

A redneck is a loaded term and many use it as an insult, referring to a person living in a small town or the countryside who has a working-class job and is seen by others as uneducated and ignorant.
But there’s an online community that gives new meaning to the word and even proudly displays it as part of their name.
It’s called ‘Redneck Engineering‘ and these folks are celebrating those who have limited resources but still find creative and often funny ways to solve their problems.
So continue scrolling and check out some of their most impressive projects. After all, “if it’s stupid but it works, it’s not stupid.”
#1 For $2.50 I Can Do A 360 Degree Timelapse
Image source: NDgunnit
#2 Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp
Image source: bloated_toad_4000
#3 Most Advanced Parking Sensing System! Mitigates And Avoids Car Crashes!
Image source: JurassicPark9265
#4 Tom & Jerry Irl
Image source: ultramaricon
#5 I Need One Pair Of Scissors To Stay Where I Can Find’em, So I Attached Them To A Retractable Tether
Image source: the_is_this
#6 The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide
Image source: Anvisaber
#7 Redneck Watergun
Image source: GGk-KingK
#8 At Least They Left A Note
Image source: Needleroozer
#9 A Planter Base That Goes Up With The Garage Door
Image source: Bananaramas
#10 Definitely Redneck Engineering
Image source: NontranslationalDad
#11 My Shoelace Broke At The Construction Site So I Replaced It With A Cable Binder
Image source: drefpet
#12 Gotta Love Fb Marketplace
Image source: Burntwing
#13 Redneck Roadster
Image source: KingCodyBill
#14 Original Latch Broke Off
Image source: saadmaan12343
#15 Blursed Parking Space
Image source: Zbiu_YT
#16 Why Is It Plugged In Tho????
Image source: dalton10e
#17 Effective Bedroom Door Lock
Image source: betamoxes
#18 Save Money On Shower Doors
Image source: xume
#19 Margarita Island, Venezuela
Image source: Soft-Supermarket-352
#20 Inverted Drill Press
Image source: crosleyxj
#21 Redneck High Rise
Image source: KingCodyBill
#22 This Is Why We Have The 2nd Amendment. So People Can Do This
Image source: lyclente
#23 This Thing
Image source: mushroom_man_1
#24 Redneck Hot Tub. How Much Longer Do You Think Those Boards Will Last?
Image source: KingCodyBill
#25 Jeep Hardtop Removal System
Image source: MarvinParanoAndroid
#26 Behold The Megasupersportlimousine! My Dad Built It From Various Moped Parts And A Chainsaw When He Was A Teen And It’s Just As Dangerous As It Looks
Image source: Gubbtratt1
#27 Found This On Pinterest Don’t Know If It Fits Here
Image source: slavikperson
#28 With Truck Prices Nowadays There’s No Way I Could Buy Another S10 So Instead I Built “The Vuck”
Image source: 73vw93s10
#29 Peanut Butter Jar Lamp Scratched Up To Soften Light ,with 1 Watt LED Bulb
Image source: EstablishmentOld6462
#30 Roof Rack
Image source: Steeeeve_Maaadden
#31 Made A Spaghetti Spinning Fork For A Class
Image source: tatbou
#32 Rate My Setup
Image source: Terraria_OOF
#33 Plumber Can’t Fix Our Tub Drain Until Monday. But The Downstairs Drain Works, And The Laundry Chute’s Right There. . . Turns Out A 3/4″ Garden Hose Siphons Water Out At The Same Rate Our Shower Head Puts It In!
Image source: ECatPlay
#34 Simple Redneck Gamer Engineering For Multi-Player Games
Image source: arnoldsomen
#35 Pvc Pipe Shower
Image source: PohonBerkayu
#36 Stay Warm While Clearing That Snow
Image source: kayrozen
#37 That Ain’t Goin’ Anywhere
Image source: itblarg
#38 Nicely Executed, But Wtf Is It?
Image source: thtmnbhndthecrtn
#39 Can Someone Calculate The Efficiency Of This Setup
Image source: XiViperI
#40 Anti “Poop With Friends” Device (My Belt)
Image source: Kenderman75
Follow Us