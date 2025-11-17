This Group Exists To Showcase The Most Brilliant Creations By ‘Redneck Engineers,’ And Here Are 40 Of The Wildest Ones (New Pics)

A redneck is a loaded term and many use it as an insult, referring to a person living in a small town or the countryside who has a working-class job and is seen by others as uneducated and ignorant.

But there’s an online community that gives new meaning to the word and even proudly displays it as part of their name.

It’s called ‘Redneck Engineering‘ and these folks are celebrating those who have limited resources but still find creative and often funny ways to solve their problems.
So continue scrolling and check out some of their most impressive projects. After all, “if it’s stupid but it works, it’s not stupid.”

#1 For $2.50 I Can Do A 360 Degree Timelapse

Image source: NDgunnit

#2 Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp

Image source: bloated_toad_4000

#3 Most Advanced Parking Sensing System! Mitigates And Avoids Car Crashes!

Image source: JurassicPark9265

#4 Tom & Jerry Irl

Image source: ultramaricon

#5 I Need One Pair Of Scissors To Stay Where I Can Find’em, So I Attached Them To A Retractable Tether

Image source: the_is_this

#6 The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide

Image source: Anvisaber

#7 Redneck Watergun

Image source: GGk-KingK

#8 At Least They Left A Note

Image source: Needleroozer

#9 A Planter Base That Goes Up With The Garage Door

Image source: Bananaramas

#10 Definitely Redneck Engineering

Image source: NontranslationalDad

#11 My Shoelace Broke At The Construction Site So I Replaced It With A Cable Binder

Image source: drefpet

#12 Gotta Love Fb Marketplace

Image source: Burntwing

#13 Redneck Roadster

Image source: KingCodyBill

#14 Original Latch Broke Off

Image source: saadmaan12343

#15 Blursed Parking Space

Image source: Zbiu_YT

#16 Why Is It Plugged In Tho????

Image source: dalton10e

#17 Effective Bedroom Door Lock

Image source: betamoxes

#18 Save Money On Shower Doors

Image source: xume

#19 Margarita Island, Venezuela

Image source: Soft-Supermarket-352

#20 Inverted Drill Press

Image source: crosleyxj

#21 Redneck High Rise

Image source: KingCodyBill

#22 This Is Why We Have The 2nd Amendment. So People Can Do This

Image source: lyclente

#23 This Thing

Image source: mushroom_man_1

#24 Redneck Hot Tub. How Much Longer Do You Think Those Boards Will Last?

Image source: KingCodyBill

#25 Jeep Hardtop Removal System

Image source: MarvinParanoAndroid

#26 Behold The Megasupersportlimousine! My Dad Built It From Various Moped Parts And A Chainsaw When He Was A Teen And It’s Just As Dangerous As It Looks

Image source: Gubbtratt1

#27 Found This On Pinterest Don’t Know If It Fits Here

Image source: slavikperson

#28 With Truck Prices Nowadays There’s No Way I Could Buy Another S10 So Instead I Built “The Vuck”

Image source: 73vw93s10

#29 Peanut Butter Jar Lamp Scratched Up To Soften Light ,with 1 Watt LED Bulb

Image source: EstablishmentOld6462

#30 Roof Rack

Image source: Steeeeve_Maaadden

#31 Made A Spaghetti Spinning Fork For A Class

Image source: tatbou

#32 Rate My Setup

Image source: Terraria_OOF

#33 Plumber Can’t Fix Our Tub Drain Until Monday. But The Downstairs Drain Works, And The Laundry Chute’s Right There. . . Turns Out A 3/4″ Garden Hose Siphons Water Out At The Same Rate Our Shower Head Puts It In!

Image source: ECatPlay

#34 Simple Redneck Gamer Engineering For Multi-Player Games

Image source: arnoldsomen

#35 Pvc Pipe Shower

Image source: PohonBerkayu

#36 Stay Warm While Clearing That Snow

Image source: kayrozen

#37 That Ain’t Goin’ Anywhere

Image source: itblarg

#38 Nicely Executed, But Wtf Is It?

Image source: thtmnbhndthecrtn

#39 Can Someone Calculate The Efficiency Of This Setup

Image source: XiViperI

#40 Anti “Poop With Friends” Device (My Belt)

Image source: Kenderman75

