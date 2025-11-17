Hey Pandas, Show Us The Weirdest Thing You Have? (Closed)

I would like to see the weirdest things you owe.
#1 Give Me Your Bee Syrup
#2 This Shirt Design I Made
#3 🐇🐰🐇 Scarecrow Bunny 🐰🐇🐰
#4 Gotta Be A Tie Between My Ever Growing Enamel Pin Collection, And My Custom Fursuit Paws
#5 I Owned This Robot And Put A Turkey Hat On It
#6 The Colour Of The Wine
#7 His Name Is Robert
#8 I Found This Toliet On Google . Who On Earth Made This??!!!
#9 A Pocket/Necklace Watch
#10 A Projector Clock With A Camera Lens, Built By Myself (Already Posted To Boredpanda Years Ago). It Projects The Time To The Ceiling
#11 I Made A Cat Evil. This Is A Crime. (Note, This Is My Work, I Inspired It Off A Series About Cats, But Its Still Weird For Me Too See A Evil Cat. Even Mad Cats Look Cut.)
#12 I Was Making Distortion Art From Stock Photos. Let’s Just Say I’ve Been Traumatized
#13 A Pair Of Mummified Frogs Found In The Pool Backwash
#14 This Chart About The Main Celestial Bodies In The Solar System. It’s Kind Of Blurry. I Don’t Think Anyone Else Likely Has A Chart Like This
#15 A Toad Purse
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us