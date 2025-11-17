Hey Pandas, Show Us The Best Ideas For Homemade Halloween Costumes (Closed)

If you are stuck and not sure what to wear for Halloween this year ask for help from other pandas! Got a cool costume? Show us!
#1 Head On A Platter
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays because you get to be creative and be whatever you want for the day. Cool breezes, oranges and red leaves on the ground, and ghosts and goblins, witches and pirates roaming the neighborhoods in search of Halloween gold: candy. Jackpot if it’s full-size candy bars. Costumes can be expensive,b but they don’t have to be. My favorite homemade costume was ‘a head on a platter’, easily made out of a cardboard box and things I already had around the house. This year, I challenge you to send your most creative, inexpensive Halloween costume and makeup ideas. Let your creativity thrive and let your freak flag wave high! Trick or treat!
#2 October 1978
#3 Joan Of Arc, On Fire
#4 Pumpkin Man (On Stilts)
#5 Apocalypse Ready
#6 My Samara (The Ring) Was A Big Hit
#7 My Jellyfish I Made For Tokyo Halloween Festivities✨
#8 For A Minimum Effort One, ‘I’m A Mouse, Duh!’ Always Slays
#9 March Hare
#10 Lily St. Regis (I Did It With A Rooster And Ms. Hannigan)
#11 1940s Look
#12 Glowing Monster Raptor
#13 Me As Deadpool
#14 Johnny Cash And A ‘Ring Of Fire’ Always Fun For A Couples Costume 🔥
#15 ….also Me As Iron Man
#16 Link From Breath Of The Wild
#17 Couldn’t Find Tinkerbell Shoes So I Made Some
