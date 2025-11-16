Hey Pandas, Show Us An Art Project That You Did For Halloween (Closed)

by

Just show a halloweeny piece of artwork.

#1 Tiny Little Bat For Inktober 2022

Sketchbook and Inkpens and a lot of patience!

#2 I Made Frankenstein’s Monster Out Of Two Stacked, Round Hay Bales

#3 Watercolor Ghosts That I Accidentally Smeared

#4 A Tiny, Spooky Spider I Crafted Out Of Polymer Clay

#5 Creepy Coffin Earrings, Made For A Friend

#6 Dia De Los Pumpkins

#7 Day Of The Dead Centerpiece

#8 My Mini Handbuilt Pottery Ghost

#9 Pumpkins Against A Fence

#10 Does A Halloween Christmas Tree Count?

#11 Spider Web Baby

#12 Bat And Pentagram Earrings, Made For My Daughter For Samhain

#13 Ravenswood Tombstone

#14 I Made Vintage Pumpkins From Plastic Pumpkins With Paper Mache

#15 Haunted Tea Party!

#16 Tiny Fairytale Gardens!

#17 All From Scratch

#18 Zardy Fan Art

Image source: source

#19 Made From Pool Noodles And Spray Paint!

#20 Not Nearly As Good As Most Things On Here, But I Am Learning To Use A Drawing Tablet And Made This

#21 I Like To Upgrade Those Cheap Plastic Skeletons With A Little Bit Of Fake Fur And Patio Paint

#22 My Mum Didn’t Let Me Hang My Drawing On My Door Because She Was Afraid I’d Summon Demons

#23 I Make Carved Candles. Here’s A Wizard Mushroom

