Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of You When You Were Young (Closed)

We all were adorable when we were young.
#1 1991, 4 Years Old Here. This Is The First Pic I Have Ever Submitted. Be Kind
#2 Extremely Early Picture
#3 My Dad Showing Me Sea Lions For The First Time. I Fell In Love. I Was 2 And A Half
#4 I’m Not A Demon I Swear
#5 Me, One Year Old, Wearing A Coat Which Is Just A Tad Too Big
#6 School Picture From When I Was 8 Or 9
#7 Me And My First Bicycle
#8 I Am Obviously Not The Santa
#9 1962… My First Steps
#10 Skiing In Franklin Park, Boston, 1965
#11 Mum And I In 1969
#12 About 7/8 Years Old Here. Lucky To Be Brought Up In The Country, Wish I Could Go Back
#13 This Is Me When I Was Young About 5 Or 6
#14 ♡♡♡ 1990
#15 As You Might Be Able To Tell I Wasn’t The Neatest Child :)
#16 I Was 2, My Brother Was 4 (1949). The Dog Was Named Boo-Boo. Guess Who Named Her.
#17 Cheeky Smile
#18 I’m A Cowboy Not A Cowgirl (Transitioned Eventually! – But I Knew Even Then)
#19 Chubby Little Girl!
#20 I Found An Old Hat Of My Mom’s And Put It On And Then Posed. I Was About Three.
#21 Rainbow Zebra
#22 I Still Have That Bunny!
#23 Pumpkin !!!
#24 Totally Killing It In My Holly Hobby Shirt! I Had Just Licked The Whole Side Of My Dad’s
#25 Little Curly Redhead, I Still Look The Same
#26 1976… The Bicentennial
#27 I’m About 4, My Sister Is About 9
#28 Crying Because My Top Is Not Spotty
#29 This Is Not From A Real Magazine
#30 With My Floofy Cat, Big Red.
#31 At Girl Scouts When I Was 5!
#32 At My Cousins Wedding ‘85 If I Am Not Wrong !!
#33 At Age 4 – Yes, There Was A Poodle Applique On The Front.
#34 I Wasn’t A Fan Of Santa When I Was A Baby.
#35 I Started Early With The Beer And Smoking!!
#36 My First Valentine’s Day With My First Valentine!
#37 Around 1979/80. Love The Frills
#38 Still Hungry
#39 I Was Four And Very Shy. Not Many Photos Of Young Me Exist.
#40 Pastel Portrait When I Was Nine
#41 Had Portraits Taken The Day Before My Birthday…don’t Exactly Remember What Age (Younger Than 10)
#42 Me @ Pucusana , Lima – Peru
#43 Me When I Was A Yr Old.
#44 1959. I Started Riding At An Early Age. I’ve Got Bricks To Cushion A Fall.
#45 Me (Left) And My Younger Brother. Early 80’s
#46 Around 2 Years Old Or So?
#47 After 32 Years In The Army My Dad Shows Me This Photo.
#48 Polka Dots Were My Favorite 😍
#49 Me Circa 1975
#50 I Was 4. My Dad Acknowledged That Day That I Will Not Be Good At Sports.
#51 ♡♡♡
#52 At My Dad’s Work Picnic. Circa 1958. Just Won The Doll I’m Hugging.
#53 Silverwood Theme Park – I Was About 8 Or 9
#54 1st Day Home From The Hospital, Had To Be In There For A Week Because I Had Jaundice (So This Is Me At 7 Days Old With A Bottle Almost As Big As My Head)
#55 This Is Me At 4-5 In 2011!
#56 I Think This Sums Up My Childhood
#57 Me In My Younger Years
#58 Me, At Age 6
#59 I Was 7 Years Old! Our First Home Near Turin, In Italy
#60 4 Weeks Old. My First Time Out Of The Incubator
#61 Never Grew Into My Head
#62 Me Aged Around 5 With My Grandads Dogs Toby And Paddy
#63 On ‘Sconset Beach 1960
#64 My Father Took This Pic Of Me Through The Kitchen Window. Berlin, Vermont Circa 1974
#65 Me In About 1976 When I Was 3.
#66 1958, Curiously Predicting My Thirty+ Year Career In Telecommunications.
#67 Around 1972 Age 4
#68 This Is Me At I’d Guess A Few Months Old. I’m Not Really Sure. Though As You Can Tell I Was A Very Serious Baby. Also Loved My Eye Color As A Baby Here.
#69 Mummy’s Little Helper 1980 Aged 1
#70 Sometime In The 80’s
#71 I Feel Ralphie’s Pain. Easter 1977. My Mother (Rip) Sewed This For Me.
#72 I Was Able To Read The Whole Newspaper Without My Daddy’s Help
#73 I Miss That Rocking Chair.
#74 As My Sister Would Say: Me Back When I Was Still Cute!
#75 Baby Me In 1991 And 4 Year Old Me
#76 I Tried K Not Very Hard Tho Bt I Tried
#77 Me And My Big Sis With Our New Dolls, Early 90’s
#78 Was Born A Rocker! Me In The Mid 90’s
#79 With Mom And Dad, 1973. I Never Liked To Be Photographed, You Can See By My Facial Expression.
#80 Myself And My Twin. Redrum Redrum!
#81 1990-1991-Ish.
#82 On My 1st Birthday, 1995. Unfortunately My Eyes Are Not This Big Anymore
#83 Circa 2006
#84 Circa 1986?
#85 Yeah I’m Not And Adult At The Moment Get Over It
