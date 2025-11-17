Hey Pandas, Show Us A Photo Of A Flower In Your Garden (Closed)

I would like to see some photos of the flowers in your garden. There are only two rules: You can use editing software but don’t steal online images.
#1 Love The Colors In These!
#2 Lily Of The Valley
#3 Just Popped Up One Day
#4 One? How About A Tree Full?
#5 The Candle Larkspur In My Front Yard
#6 Helleborus
#7 Marigolds And Chamomile At Dusk
#8 Gardenia, 2020
#9 Camellia, 2023
#10 Spring Lilac
#11 Bunch Of Striped Barbados Lily
#12 My Lady Of Shallots
#13 Aubrieta
#14 Bearded Irises
#15 :)
#16 My Favorite Iris
#17 Spring Garden
#18 My Plumbago
#19 Ive No Idea Where These Came From, Just Blew In On The Wind!
#20 Oleanders
#21 Tulip With The Fringe On Top
#22 Bumblebees Sometimes Get Caught Away From Their Nests At Dusk, So They Sleep In The Nearest Flower. This Was Taken At 5:30 A.m
#23 Calla Lillies
#24 Lovin Spring!!!
#25 Allium Just Starting To Open
#26 Another Close Up!!! Small Frog In Tulip!
#27 My Dogwood Tree Is Blooming
#28 Close Up Of Giant Mullein. Looks Like Fairy With Orange Boots
#29 Iris
#30 Tulips In My Front Yard
#31 Marigolds And Chamomile At Dusk
#32 About To Break Open!
#33 Hellebore In My Garden
#34 Zucchini Blossoms
#35 150 Days Of Different Colors. I ❤️ These Flowers
#36 A Columbine From The Greenhouse I Work At
#37 Intensely Purple Hyacinth
#38 Clematis Vine
#39 Beautiful Poppy…my Garden In Connecticut
#40 Orchid
#41 Tree In My Front Yard At Midnight
#42 Rose
#43 Looks Like A Watercolor
#44 Blooming Chives
#45 I Love Bees
#46 Climbing Roses
#47 Breathtaking!
#48 Wait For The Slide To Changee! 💗
#49 Zinnias
#50 Daylily W/Bonus Tiny Jumping Spider
#51 Morning Glory
#52 Daisy On My Balcony Garden. I Miss Having A Yard Where I Can Hav E A Real Garden
#53 Japanese Iris
#54 Concertina Iris
#55 Nature’s Gift
#56 Late Afternoon Sun On Echinacea
#57 Poppies And Roses
#58 Passion Fruit Flower
#59 My First Ever Lily. I Hope To Have More In The Next Few Weeks
#60 And Here’s A Little Dahlia!
#61 Hyacint Flowers
#62 During A Rain
#63 Purple Orchid
#64 Single Amaryllis Bloom
#65 Pretty In Pink
#66 Beautiful
#67 Morning Sunshine
#68 Marigold
#69 A Red Gerbera Daisy! We Planted It A Few Years Ago And It’s Come Back Every Year Since. It’s Survived Freezes, Small Droughts, And A Hurricane! It’s Sadly Not Bloomed Anymore, This Picture Is From March 28th. We Look Forward To Seeing It Every Year
#70 Red Yucca Blossoms In The Skeleton Of A Saguaro
#71 Gotta Love Spring!!
#74 Fun Petunias
#75 White Blooms
#76 Don’t Know What It Is Except A Great Flower For Macro Photography
