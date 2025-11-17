Hey Pandas, Show Us A Photo Of A Flower In Your Garden (Closed)

by

I would like to see some photos of the flowers in your garden. There are only two rules: You can use editing software but don’t steal online images.

#1 Love The Colors In These!

#2 Lily Of The Valley

#3 Just Popped Up One Day

#4 One? How About A Tree Full?

#5 The Candle Larkspur In My Front Yard

#6 Helleborus

#7 Marigolds And Chamomile At Dusk

#8 Gardenia, 2020

#9 Camellia, 2023

#10 Spring Lilac

#11 Bunch Of Striped Barbados Lily

#12 My Lady Of Shallots

#13 Aubrieta

#14 Bearded Irises

#15 :)

#16 My Favorite Iris

#17 Spring Garden

#18 My Plumbago

#19 Ive No Idea Where These Came From, Just Blew In On The Wind!

#20 Oleanders

#21 Tulip With The Fringe On Top

#22 Bumblebees Sometimes Get Caught Away From Their Nests At Dusk, So They Sleep In The Nearest Flower. This Was Taken At 5:30 A.m

#23 Calla Lillies

#24 Lovin Spring!!!

#25 Allium Just Starting To Open

#26 Another Close Up!!! Small Frog In Tulip!

#27 My Dogwood Tree Is Blooming

#28 Close Up Of Giant Mullein. Looks Like Fairy With Orange Boots

#29 Iris

#30 Tulips In My Front Yard

#31 Marigolds And Chamomile At Dusk

#32 About To Break Open!

#33 Hellebore In My Garden

#34 Zucchini Blossoms

#35 150 Days Of Different Colors. I ❤️ These Flowers

#36 A Columbine From The Greenhouse I Work At

#37 Intensely Purple Hyacinth

#38 Clematis Vine

#39 Beautiful Poppy…my Garden In Connecticut

#40 Orchid

#41 Tree In My Front Yard At Midnight

#42 Rose

#43 Looks Like A Watercolor

#44 Blooming Chives

#45 I Love Bees

#46 Climbing Roses

#47 Breathtaking!

#48 Wait For The Slide To Changee! 💗

#49 Zinnias

#50 Daylily W/Bonus Tiny Jumping Spider

#51 Morning Glory

#52 Daisy On My Balcony Garden. I Miss Having A Yard Where I Can Hav E A Real Garden

#53 Japanese Iris

#54 Concertina Iris

#55 Nature’s Gift

#56 Late Afternoon Sun On Echinacea

#57 Poppies And Roses

#58 Passion Fruit Flower

#59 My First Ever Lily. I Hope To Have More In The Next Few Weeks

#60 And Here’s A Little Dahlia!

#61 Hyacint Flowers

#62 During A Rain

#63 Purple Orchid

#64 Single Amaryllis Bloom

#65 Pretty In Pink

#66 Beautiful

#67 Morning Sunshine

#68 Marigold

#69 A Red Gerbera Daisy! We Planted It A Few Years Ago And It’s Come Back Every Year Since. It’s Survived Freezes, Small Droughts, And A Hurricane! It’s Sadly Not Bloomed Anymore, This Picture Is From March 28th. We Look Forward To Seeing It Every Year

#70 Red Yucca Blossoms In The Skeleton Of A Saguaro

#71 Gotta Love Spring!!

#72 Gotta Love Spring!!

#73 Gotta Love Spring!!

#74 Fun Petunias

#75 White Blooms

#76 Don’t Know What It Is Except A Great Flower For Macro Photography

