Hey Pandas, Show Us A Cool Pic Of A Path That You Took

Just a path :)
#1 A Pathway To A Snow-Covered Summit
#2 Delta – Vancouver – Bc Canada, A Picture Of My Friend
#3 It’s Low Quality Cause It Was Dark
#4 Rainy Evening
#5 My 🪴
#6 Art Installation In Bastejkalna Parks In Riga
#7 Hungarian Falls… In Michagen, Not Hungary
#8 September 2022 At Our Favorite Dog Park
#9 Path At Reifel Bird Sanctuary In Delta-Vancouver
#10 The Beginning Of Spring In The Woods
#11 A Scenic Drive In Yorkshire
#12 At My Favorite Birdwatching Spot Near My Grandparents House
#13 Bamboo Forest On Iron Mountain, China
#14 Walkin One Of The Doggos 😁 A Road Is Still A Path Right?? :)
#15 This Path Is Cool
#16 A Road Is Just A Really Wide Path :)
#17 Wiggly Path
#18 A Path Through The Gum Trees
#19 Lahaina, Maui, A Month Before It Burned Down :( (This Is The Cacoa Farm, Which They Claimed To Be Okay!)
#20 I Like Playing My Guitar Down Here
#21 A Path In One Of My Local Green Spaces
#22 A Quiet Path Down From A Hill
#23 A Path In An Old Cemetery With Many Graves From The 19th Century
#24 Dirt Road In Winter
#25 A Road Technically.counts Right? I Like To Call The Clouds Heaven
#26 Kent UK
#27 At Franz Josef In New Zealand Iirc
#28 My Local Park Has Some Stunning Footpaths. Took This A Few Months Ago On A Walk With My Nephew
#29 My Local Park
#30 This Is Not As Good As The Others… A Picture That I Took While Walking To The Train Station, Brisbane, Corinda
#31 Glacier Tunnel, Chamonix Region, France
