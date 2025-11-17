Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Weirdest Pair Of Shoes (Closed)

Shoes. Please abstain from showing your bare feet, there are some creeps on the internet, but show off your weirdest shoes!
#1 Here Are The First Shoes I Painted To Look Like Cartoons! (Please Ignore The Scratched Paint, I Didn’t Seal It Properly)
#2 Cool Shoes I Did For My Super Cool Son
#3 Mojo Jojo Boots
#4 I Made Them Myself
#5 Froggy Vans
#6 I Bought Some White Shoes And My Friend Wanted To Paint On Them So I Let Her Have At It. This Is The Result
#7 Rainbow Converse, They Have Rainbow Soles Too!
#8 Finnish Milsurp Jackboots From Sometime Before 1980. Crazy Comfy And Re-Soled At Least Once
#9 I Love Freaky Sneakers So Here Are My Rebel Xx
#10 These Embroidered Converse I Bought A Couple Months Ago. They’re Canvas, So I Could Embroider Them Personally Too
#11 Can’t Help But Feel Awesome In These!
#12 My Knee High Converse. Sorry, This Is The Best Picture I Could Find
#13 My Skechers That I Painted Myself
#14 My Lovely Rainbow Roller Skates!
#15 Fashion Proefssional Sakteobard Shoes From My Local Charity Shop. I’m Not A Proefssional Sakteobarder, But I Like The Shoes, Which I Find Very Comfy
#16 Converse Ambush. Very Hard To Walk In ‘Cause The Are Very Stiff
#17 My Hot Pink Doc Martens. I Don’t Have Any Great Pictures Of Them, Sorry
#18 My Daughter Customized These For Herself
#19 Never Seen This Style Before. Got ‘Em At Nordstrom Rack- $22
#20 My Flaming Platform Shoes
