Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Weirdest Amazon Finds (Closed)

by

Show me pictures of your weirdest Amazon finds.

#1 I Can Agree With The Commet

#2 I Kind Of Want That

#3 What Is This?

#4 Possum With A Peanut!

#5 Bacon Bandages

#6 10/10 Good Halloween Decoration

#7 Not To Be Dramatic But I Need This To Survive

Image source: amzn.to

#8 Yodeling Pickle

#9 Wtf Is This, It Looks Like A Screaming Baby

#10 Say Goodbye To My Last Brain Cells

#11 Who Would Name A Kid Toy This

#12 Thomas The Trainsformer (Yes I Own One)

#13 Kissing Coronavirus Book??

#14 Well That’s One Way To Water Your Plants

#15 Read The Comments, It’s Really Worth It

#16 Pat Noodle – UK Pandas Will Understand

#17 Why You Need One Daily Huh?

#18 If I Had One Of These, I’d Be Kinda, No, Very Creeped Out

#19 What Is This??

#20 But Why No Pants?

#21 I Bought It

#22 Water..dehydrated Water

#23 Cursed Shrek Calling Police Pillow?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
