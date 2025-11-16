Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Budget DIY Kitchen Designs (Closed)

by

I need to redo my kitchen but I’m on a tight budget and will have to do the work myself. Show me your DIY kitchens and inspire me. I love nature, quirky, mismatch, and color!

#1 The 3 “Ps” Paint, Lots Of Paint. Plants, And A $90 Prefab Counter From Home Depot

#2 Tiled Countertop

#3 Paintet My Kitchen Blue

#4 Monster Fireplace Untouched From The 70’s Lives Again!

#5 After

#6 Finished Design

#7 That’s A Wrap! Vinyl Wrapped Cabinets, Countertops, And Some Metallic Copper Paint With A Gorgeous Boho Print Wallpaper Gave Me A Total Transformation On A Shoestring Budget (And It’s Held Up Well After Two Years)

#8 Peel&stick Backsplash Tiles That Look Like Glass – From Smart Tiles. Cut With Scissors!

#9 Before

