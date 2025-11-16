Hey Pandas, Show Me Food That You Made (Closed)

All you have to do is write what you made, take a picture, and post!
#1 Easy But Delicious Taco Salad With Doritos. Tummies
#2 Cupcakes!
#3 Balsamic Chicken. Im Only 12 But I Love Cooking! It Was So Yummy
#4 Chocolate Pie
Image source: biggerbolderbaking.com
#5 Noodles!
#6 Tilapia Over Brown Rice With Green Beans & Spinach Salad!
#7 French Toast Souffle With Organic Blueberry Jam, And Vanilla Icecream With A Nutty Buddy And Some Berries On Top.
#8 Congee-Style Quinoa Cooked In A Kombu Mushroom Broth With More Mushrooms
#9 Authentic Gai Pad Horapa. Thai Basil Chicken. Quite Easy, But Oh So Tasty.
#10 Beer Can Cornish Hens
#11 Simple But Yum. Omelette.
#12 I Mean… I Still Made It Right?
#13 Pizza.:1 Large Tortilla,pizza Sauce,bacon Bits,pepperoni,havarti Cheese(Amounts As Preferred):)
#14 Last Year. Chocolate Cake. With Strawberry Icing. Wirighting Done By Me. I’m So Sorry Little One.
