Hey Pandas, Show Me Food That You Made (Closed)

by

All you have to do is write what you made, take a picture, and post!

#1 Easy But Delicious Taco Salad With Doritos. Tummies

#2 Cupcakes!

#3 Balsamic Chicken. Im Only 12 But I Love Cooking! It Was So Yummy

#4 Chocolate Pie

Image source: biggerbolderbaking.com

#5 Noodles!

#6 Tilapia Over Brown Rice With Green Beans & Spinach Salad!

#7 French Toast Souffle With Organic Blueberry Jam, And Vanilla Icecream With A Nutty Buddy And Some Berries On Top.

#8 Congee-Style Quinoa Cooked In A Kombu Mushroom Broth With More Mushrooms

#9 Authentic Gai Pad Horapa. Thai Basil Chicken. Quite Easy, But Oh So Tasty.

#10 Beer Can Cornish Hens

#11 Simple But Yum. Omelette.

#12 I Mean… I Still Made It Right?

#13 Pizza.:1 Large Tortilla,pizza Sauce,bacon Bits,pepperoni,havarti Cheese(Amounts As Preferred):)

#14 Last Year. Chocolate Cake. With Strawberry Icing. Wirighting Done By Me. I’m So Sorry Little One.

