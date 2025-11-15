Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of Something That Gives You Nostalgia (Closed)

All you gotta do is show a picture of something that reminds you of your childhood! That’s it!
#1 Ok Ok Hear Me Out Though
#2 The Intro To Video Games For Me
#3 Mix Tapes On Casettes
#4 Everyone Wanted One Of These In 1996
#5 Dinosaurs, I Miss Them
#6 Many Hours And Lots Of Ink Spent On This!
#7 Me And My Dad Goofing Around In A Photo Booth. I’m Nine
#8 Going Here To Rent Movies
#9 I Used To Accompany My Mom To A Grocer’s So I Can Rent These Books From A Store Next To It
#10 Classic
#11 Been Planning Deaths Since The Early Days
#12 Pogs
#13 Recess
#14 50 Cents So My Sister Could Beat Me, Everyday After School, We Were Tricked Into Growing Up!
#15 Any One Else Do This?
#16 1982…. Best Times Of My Youth (And Today)!
#17 This Was Released Way Before I Was Born, But I Remember Playing This A Few Times
#18 We Used To Play Dodge Jarts. Yes, All The Toys Wanted To Kill You In The 70’s
#19 Troll Dolls. I Had So Many As A Kid And I Wish I Still Had Most Of Them
#20 Most Of You Were Not Yet Born, But I Was There !!! I Don’t Have Any Original Photos Of The Event, Just The Ones I Find In The Media, But I Was There !!!
#21 Still Standing Strong But Few Are Missing (Google Street View)
#22 Come On Guys… This Is The Correct Answer
#23 The Greatest Toy Ever!!!
#24 My Brother And I Loved Our Big Wheels. I Liked To Turn Mine Into A Rime Machine. Good Times
#25 Golden Axe
#26 Telephone Booth Whidby Island Washington. This Picture Is One Of My Most Prized On My Roll
#27 This Logo Screen
#28 They Smell Alone Would Bring Me Back!
#29 You Can Hear This Picture
#30 Ren And Stimpy Show
#31 The Best Book Series Ever😁
#32 I Still Have This Song Stuck In My Head After All These Years
#33 Ah, Those Angry Teachers!!
#34 Anyone Remember This In School
#35 Where Do I Start; Countless Hours, Happiness And Of Course, Sayyyy-Gerrrr!
#36 1970’s Breyer Horses. Still Have All 13 In A Box Somewhere
#37 One Of These Bad Boys
#38 God You Don’t Know How Much I Loved This As A Kid. Couldn’t Find A Better Image Online, Sorry
#39 Collecting Beanie Babies
#40 I Had One Of These! It Became An Extention Of My Body
#41 Girls Were Playing This All The Time During Recess – Chinese Jump Rope!
#42 Ladies… Who Else Is Embarrassed We Ever Wore This Growing Up?
#43 Bagpuss
#44 Mattel’s 33” Space1999 Eagle – 45+ Years Has Earned It It’s Place In The Rec-Room
#45 Here’s The Only Arcade Game I Ever Truly Mastered
#46 No Cell Phones–Only Landlines. I Bought This At An Antique Shop & Plugged It In. Worked Like A Charm And Made My Tiny Studio Apartment Look A Tad Classy.
#47 New Kids On The Block Pjs With A Color Forms Set On Christmas Morning, Anyone?
#48 Tell Me I’m Wrong… I’ll Wait…
#49 Typing Wasn’t For Wimps When I Learned How–Strong Fingers Were A Necessity
#50 Cyberchase, The Absolute Best Show On PBS KIDS
#51 The Golden Age Of The 49ers (Sigh)
#52 Vertibird!
#53 Time To Show My Age……. Artillery Game For Dos
#54 The Excitement Of Opening These In The 90s Was Unbeatable.
#55 I Played This Game So Much!
#56 Still Have All The Pieces
#57 Schoolhouse Rock
#58 Denim Binders. Mine Were Always Covered In Bluballpoint Pen Doodles. So Satisfying To Draw On
#59 The Muppet Show
#60 2xl … His Jokes Were Dad Joke Level!
#61 Playing LEGO Racers Back In The Day
#62 This Game Frustrated Me So Much
#63 Played The Crap Out Of This Game. Funny And Challenging.
#64 Speccy 128+2a I Still Have Mine And It Still Works
#65 Everything In This Picture
#66 Fashion Plates
#67 The Ferrari Of Bikes In ’85
#68 Football Sticker Albums. When School Became A Swap Market
#69 The Best Game
#70 I Would Spend Hours Swinging In Our Front Yard
#71 Loved Dreaming Of What We Would Get With These While Gluing Them In The Books.
#72 I Tried My Best To Take A Screenshot, But You Get The Idea
#73 Chu-Bobs: Bubble-Gum Records In Miniature Album Covers
#74 Chrome Canvas! I Played This As A Kid!
#75 Old Internet
#76 This!
#77 Collecting Diddle Paper And Swaping Sheets For “Better” Ones
#78 Pinky Dinky Doo
#79 Pretend Eating Play-Doh Food
#80 Literally My Childhood
#81 Thank You For The Beautiful Childhood 😌
#82 Riding This From Detroit Or Wyandotte To Boblo, The Amusement Park On An Island In The Middle Of The River
#84 March 11, 2020
#85 Spent Hours Playing This
#86 Stampy Cat… I Can’t Be The Only One!
#87 Shidonni, That Beautiful, Amazing, Precious Game. I Was Born In The 2000s So Probably Not As Old As Most Things On This List But I Remembered This Today And Im Crying I Miss This Game So Much
#88 Loved This Show… Made In Canada But Very Popular In Australia!
#89 VR From The 90s
#90 Jazz Jackrabbit
#91 I Miss Texas Children’s Hospital (N My Old Doc N Nurses) In Houston. I Love You, Children’s!!!
#92 Used To Play This At The Library
#93 I Owned And Proudly Wore These Pants Along With The Matching Buster Brown Plaid Jacket!
#94 Rainbow Loom!! Popular In 2013. :))
#95 “Super Mario 64”!!! My Dad And I Would Play It After I Came Home From School. Some Of The Best Memories I Have With Him!
#96 These Old Web Games (Not Pictured: Tom And Jerry’s Trap-O-Matic)
