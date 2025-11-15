Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of Something That Gives You Nostalgia (Closed)

by

All you gotta do is show a picture of something that reminds you of your childhood! That’s it!

#1 Ok Ok Hear Me Out Though

#2 The Intro To Video Games For Me

#3 Mix Tapes On Casettes

Image source: olive.qa

#4 Everyone Wanted One Of These In 1996

#5 Dinosaurs, I Miss Them

#6 Many Hours And Lots Of Ink Spent On This!

#7 Me And My Dad Goofing Around In A Photo Booth. I’m Nine

#8 Going Here To Rent Movies

#9 I Used To Accompany My Mom To A Grocer’s So I Can Rent These Books From A Store Next To It

#10 Classic

#11 Been Planning Deaths Since The Early Days

#12 Pogs

#13 Recess

#14 50 Cents So My Sister Could Beat Me, Everyday After School, We Were Tricked Into Growing Up!

#15 Any One Else Do This?

#16 1982…. Best Times Of My Youth (And Today)!

#17 This Was Released Way Before I Was Born, But I Remember Playing This A Few Times

#18 We Used To Play Dodge Jarts. Yes, All The Toys Wanted To Kill You In The 70’s

#19 Troll Dolls. I Had So Many As A Kid And I Wish I Still Had Most Of Them

#20 Most Of You Were Not Yet Born, But I Was There !!! I Don’t Have Any Original Photos Of The Event, Just The Ones I Find In The Media, But I Was There !!!

#21 Still Standing Strong But Few Are Missing (Google Street View)

#22 Come On Guys… This Is The Correct Answer

#23 The Greatest Toy Ever!!!

#24 My Brother And I Loved Our Big Wheels. I Liked To Turn Mine Into A Rime Machine. Good Times

#25 Golden Axe

#26 Telephone Booth Whidby Island Washington. This Picture Is One Of My Most Prized On My Roll

#27 This Logo Screen

#28 They Smell Alone Would Bring Me Back!

Image source: considerable.com

#29 You Can Hear This Picture

#30 Ren And Stimpy Show

#31 The Best Book Series Ever😁

#32 I Still Have This Song Stuck In My Head After All These Years

#33 Ah, Those Angry Teachers!!

#34 Anyone Remember This In School

#35 Where Do I Start; Countless Hours, Happiness And Of Course, Sayyyy-Gerrrr!

#36 1970’s Breyer Horses. Still Have All 13 In A Box Somewhere

#37 One Of These Bad Boys

#38 God You Don’t Know How Much I Loved This As A Kid. Couldn’t Find A Better Image Online, Sorry

#39 Collecting Beanie Babies

#40 I Had One Of These! It Became An Extention Of My Body

#41 Girls Were Playing This All The Time During Recess – Chinese Jump Rope!

#42 Ladies… Who Else Is Embarrassed We Ever Wore This Growing Up?

#43 Bagpuss

#44 Mattel’s 33” Space1999 Eagle – 45+ Years Has Earned It It’s Place In The Rec-Room

#45 Here’s The Only Arcade Game I Ever Truly Mastered

#46 No Cell Phones–Only Landlines. I Bought This At An Antique Shop & Plugged It In. Worked Like A Charm And Made My Tiny Studio Apartment Look A Tad Classy.

#47 New Kids On The Block Pjs With A Color Forms Set On Christmas Morning, Anyone?

#48 Tell Me I’m Wrong… I’ll Wait…

#49 Typing Wasn’t For Wimps When I Learned How–Strong Fingers Were A Necessity

#50 Cyberchase, The Absolute Best Show On PBS KIDS

#51 The Golden Age Of The 49ers (Sigh)

#52 Vertibird!

#53 Time To Show My Age……. Artillery Game For Dos

#54 The Excitement Of Opening These In The 90s Was Unbeatable.

#55 I Played This Game So Much!

#56 Still Have All The Pieces

#57 Schoolhouse Rock

#58 Denim Binders. Mine Were Always Covered In Bluballpoint Pen Doodles. So Satisfying To Draw On

#59 The Muppet Show

#60 2xl … His Jokes Were Dad Joke Level!

#61 Playing LEGO Racers Back In The Day

#62 This Game Frustrated Me So Much

#63 Played The Crap Out Of This Game. Funny And Challenging.

#64 Speccy 128+2a I Still Have Mine And It Still Works

#65 Everything In This Picture

#66 Fashion Plates

#67 The Ferrari Of Bikes In ’85

#68 Football Sticker Albums. When School Became A Swap Market

Image source: Picture%20is%20from%20google%20image%20search

#69 The Best Game

#70 I Would Spend Hours Swinging In Our Front Yard

Image source: bobvila.com

#71 Loved Dreaming Of What We Would Get With These While Gluing Them In The Books.

#72 I Tried My Best To Take A Screenshot, But You Get The Idea

#73 Chu-Bobs: Bubble-Gum Records In Miniature Album Covers

#74 Chrome Canvas! I Played This As A Kid!

#75 Old Internet

Image source: roblox.com

#76 This!

Image source: Google%20images%20

#77 Collecting Diddle Paper And Swaping Sheets For “Better” Ones

#78 Pinky Dinky Doo

#79 Pretend Eating Play-Doh Food

#80 Literally My Childhood

#81 Thank You For The Beautiful Childhood 😌

#82 Riding This From Detroit Or Wyandotte To Boblo, The Amusement Park On An Island In The Middle Of The River

#83 Most Of You Were Not Yet Born, But I Was There !!! I Don’t Have Any Original Photos Of The Event, Just The Ones I Find In The Media, But I Was There !!!

Image source: static.guim.co.uk

#84 March 11, 2020

#85 Spent Hours Playing This

#86 Stampy Cat… I Can’t Be The Only One!

#87 Shidonni, That Beautiful, Amazing, Precious Game. I Was Born In The 2000s So Probably Not As Old As Most Things On This List But I Remembered This Today And Im Crying I Miss This Game So Much

#88 Loved This Show… Made In Canada But Very Popular In Australia!

#89 VR From The 90s

#90 Jazz Jackrabbit

#91 I Miss Texas Children’s Hospital (N My Old Doc N Nurses) In Houston. I Love You, Children’s!!!

#92 Used To Play This At The Library

#93 I Owned And Proudly Wore These Pants Along With The Matching Buster Brown Plaid Jacket!

#94 Rainbow Loom!! Popular In 2013. :))

#95 “Super Mario 64”!!! My Dad And I Would Play It After I Came Home From School. Some Of The Best Memories I Have With Him!

#96 These Old Web Games (Not Pictured: Tom And Jerry’s Trap-O-Matic)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
