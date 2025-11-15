Hey Pandas, Share Your Toxic Friend Stories (Closed)

We all have toxic friends, right?
i had a toxic friend years ago that would always make sure i was the victim in situations and make my family the “bad guys”. it was nice for a while because i was in that teenage, the-world-wont-understand-me phase but i realized eventually that i was becoming an awful person that refused to take responsibility for my actions. i still have a rough relationship with my family because of this, actually, but i’m working on healing it through taking the blame for once :)
I had a friend who constantly told me how weird I was, how unpopular I was, and how it made sense that she was the only one willing to be my friend. We aren’t friends anymore.
When I was 14 I just moved overseas and spoke very little English, there was only one other Russian girl in my school (she was 17) so we kinda naturally became friends. Apart from constantly putting me down and pretty much bullying me, she also had such hobby as shoplifting. One time we went to a make up store and she stole a few things, putting some in my bag when I wasn’t looking, which caused us both to get arrested. She was very mad at me because apparently it was my fault? and afterwards kept calling me demanding that I pay her money? Not sure for what? There was also a possibility that she stole my mum’s phone.
I’ve had a couple of toxic friends so far. One of them was so obsessed with proving me wrong and doing whatever she could to make me feel dumb. She made me feel really stupid and like I would never get anywhere in life because everything I said or did was a joke to her, even if it was something I genuinely believe in or worked hard on. Constantly being treated like an idiot really hurt me and I really struggle with self-acceptance issues. It can be really disheartening to work hard on something and everything turned into competition all the time, and for somebody to care enough about making you feel like you are not worth enough to constantly do better than you. it was super hard because we had been friends for a long time and our parents were friends. I felt like everyone saw her as the superhero and me as the dumb blonde sidekick whose life is a joke. I was always stuck in her shadow, and I died a little inside every time she received praise time after time.
i had a toxic friend who was an attention seeker and would make up lies to make her feel better about herself. on top of that she would telllies about me and our friends.
I made 2 friends in first grade and oh boy that becomes the start of many unstable and toxic friends. Those two girls will be called Nicole and Nia. Nia was crazy asf and would talk about mermaids and all wierd stuff. Nicole was a huge problem for me and she seemed to hate me for being a vegetarian. I distinctly remember her offering me rice and telling me that it was for vegetarians. Me being the stupid kid i was, i ate it. She asked me how it was and i told her it was so delicious that i wanted more. She laughed like a villain and told me that it had chicken in it and that i should convert into a non-vegetarian and stuff like that. If i had told on her then she would’ve been expelled from school, sadly i didn’t. Remember Nia from earlier right? She would only become a problem when Nicole was around. She once had a very fancy type of eraser which was idolised by many kids including those like me. I went to her table where she was sitting with Nicole and asked her if i could look at that eraser in front of her and not tell anyone. She and Nicole told me that since i was not sitting anywhere near them, i was not worthy enough to even touch that eraser. I also remember that during halloween of that year, our class had this thing where we arranged our desks to create a big empty space in the centre of the classroom and each student got a big boxfull of chocolates to give to our classmates. Nia and another girl called Juliya got candy apples which i never had but i wanted to try. I went up to Nia who was with Nicole first but she said no. It made me upset because it was actually compulsory for a student to give the candy unless they don’t have any and in that case she had a huge display of the candy when i asked her. I went to the other girl Juliya who saw me being denied the candy and even she did not give me. Needless to say, i did not enjoy my first halloween. Their tormmenting and bullying infuriated me so much that one day on a field trip, i bit Nicole and gave her a huge imprint of my teeth on her skin. First grade was horrible not only because of Nicole and Nia but also because everyone in first grade took pride in tormenting me. I was pulled out of the school not because i was being bullied, but because my teacher lied to my parents and said that i was the bully. You might be thinking now “oh but at least you got pulled out of that school and got new friends in your new school” right? Well i did but again i attracted a toxic friend called Shivisha. She used to be a bully annd disrespected all of my boundaries. She would constantly tickle me which i openly hated. She also used to steal from my snack box and leave me with nothing to eat. She only lasted till fourth grade when she left the school to which everyone heaved a huge sigh of relief as everone hated her. Cue Reetisha who entered in fourth grade and passed rumors about me shipping everyone once we hit fifth grade. Why? You may ask. She only did it so thst everyone would pay more attention to her instead of me. I was also having problems with my friends who were not from school. I had a friend from when i was 5 who was called Nysa and along with her sister Neva, would do a lot of politics. When i got suicidal tendencies many members of her group said that it was only for attention. I got COVID in April and that made them delete me from their group chat. Once i managed to add myself back into the group chat, the messages from the past few days were horrifying. They were talking about how much they hated me for getting them into quarantine since i spent time with them. As soon as a girl called Shivalli noticed i joined the group, she removed me and began saying that she hated me in our private chat. Then Anwesha blocked me as well. I sent her an email about it and forgot untill she started cursing me a few months after i left the group. Now i have better friends and a better mental health after leaving the toxic friends.
