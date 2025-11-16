Hey Pandas, Share Your Strategies To Stop Procrastination (Closed)

Procrastination is something I really struggle with… any tips?
#1
I’ll tell you tomorrow maybe.
#2
my therapist gave me something really good to help with homework. when you get home, don’t take off your shoes to still be in the mindset of working and you can take your shoes off when your homework is done.
#3
Whenever I get home, I don’t take my shoes off. I put my bag down, let the dogs out, and immediately go and do some chores (like emptying the dishwasher) before letting them back in and sitting down next to where I put my bag.
If you want some free time but have stuff to get done, prepare everything to do the stuff (like get out supplies) and then sit down near it and do what you wanted to in your freetime, that way you have a reminder RIGHT THERE to do it.
#4
Become really good at writing essays in one night. That’s how I dealt with procrastination. But honestly, break things down into tiny parts. Like, even if it is something super easy that should only take a short amount of time, make it easier. Does that make any sense? Also, lists. I’ve always hated them, but losts help a lot of people feel less overwhelmed and organize what they need to complete. Hope some of that helped.
#5
Eh maybe later
