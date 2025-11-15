Hey Pandas, Share Your Pet Peeves With Us (Closed)

by

We all have that one thing that annoys us!

#1

When people write questions and don’t put an ‘?’ at the end.
Example: “What’s up”, “What are you doing”, “When.”

I don’t know why, but it annoys me a lot.

#2

When people just make weird and annoying noises

#3

Old drivers they tend to take things super slow and forget the rules if they have about 200 feet to go they wait for that car to pass and then go

#4

People who respond to online ads asking if the item is available, but then stop responding when I say it is. Why respond? Stop wasting my time!

#5

When people assume.

#6

when people come over, then don’t clean up.

Idk it annoys me a lot tho

#7

When people say “sorry” for no reason
And when my dad chews it is SO loud

#8

Co-workers sniffing the whole day long!
You don’t have allergies 365 days a year Cindy, you have an annoying habit!

#9

WHEN PEOPLE CHEW WITH THEIR MOUTHS OPEN LIKE STFU AND CHEW WITH YOUR F*****G MOUTH CLOSED, Thank you for your time.

#10

Hypocrites.

#11

People who, to this day and age, still ask in Zoom meetings if you can hear them. Seriously?!

#12

When someone -cough SISTER cough- finishes a box or bag of something and LEAVES THE EMPTY CONTAINER IN THE PANTRY! If you’re reading this, I love you but please stop!

