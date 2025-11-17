Hey Pandas, Share Your Halloween Costume (Closed)

by

I’d love to see what you were wearing this Halloween.

#1 Guess What I Am

#2 Skulldog! Everything Was Made By Me Except The Skull Base Itself, Which Is A Resin Mask Blank From Dreamvision Creations! (I Stained/Painted The Mask Myself, Too)

#3 Serious Hat. My Mother Knitted The Spider

#4 I Was Sort Of A Hobbit/Elf/Medieval Person

#5 I Just Wanted To Be Something Happy

#6 I Was A Crazy Conspiracy Theorist And He Was A Rock And Roll Cliche

#7 Skeleton Scateboarder…. I Carried Around A Sign Saying ‘Dont Forget Your Helmet’

#8 Breaking Bad Meets Hocus Pocus!

#9 World War 1 German Soldier

#10 Persephone

#11 Coven Scout! (It’s A Cosplay, I’ll Put The Ref Image In The Comments)

#12 Finally Got To Make The Most Of My Hairstyle (Or Lack Thereof)

#13 Creeping It Real

#14 Went As The 11th Doctor From Doctor Who. You Might Call It Cheap, Since The Costume Consists Of Ordinary Clothes But I Like It. And Bow Ties Are Cool!

#15 Beetlejuice

#16 I Was A Bottle Of Glue

#17 My Dream For Justice 😉

#18 Rollerblading Pirate! Me And My GF Were Supposed To Match But She Ended Up Being A Sexy Joker (Shes That Every Day Tho) Sorry Abt The Blurry Pictures

#19 Skeleton Pirate This Is The Only Pic I Have

#20 Made The Mask Myself!

#21 It Was A Christmas-Themed Halloween Party!

#22 Muzan Kibutsuji

#23 We Went As Clowns (The Purple Hair Is Me)

#24 Shin, Getting A Drink

#25 I Was Belleami, Keeper Of The Void

#26 Alice Angel!!! From Batim

#27 Miu Iruma!

#28 Adventure Time Jake The Dog, Lumpy Space Princess & Beemo

Image source: sunkissis.com

#29 Wolf Payday2

#30 Made The Hat 🍄🍄

#31 My Friend And I As Wednesday And Enid!

#32 World War 1 German Soldier

#33 Just Horsin’ Around

#34 Katamari Damacy

Patrick Penrose
