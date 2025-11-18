Hey Pandas, Share Your Funny Halloween Stories With Us (Closed)

Think back to a time you got startled and ended up doing something so funny that you couldn’t help but laugh afterward. Did you cause it? (Please share a true story, not a fabricated one!)
#1
have a funny Halloween story, not haunted house but still halloween and funny. I was looking for a Halloween costume at spirit Halloween, and they were also selling these props so they plugged them in for people to see a sample. I didn’t think they were interactive a first so I got close to this small prop that had like these weird rotting webs in place of eyes and mouth, while looking at some costumes, it popped up and shreiked while lunging forward and touching me. pls note it TOUCHED ME! I screamed lie a child, turned around, woke up a few minutes later being attended by my absolutely terrified dad and some staff. I was fine and we spent the rest of the day joking about it while we picked out my costume. A little later, we went to pick up my lil sis then went back to the store to grab a costume for my dad, now I was stupid so I went right up to this giant spider thing with my lil sis in tow, and touched it. yes I touched it. The the thing is apparently touch sensitive bc as I toched it its 8 eyes glowed and it made a hissing sound, I jumped lie 3 feet in the air and Janie screamed. we laughed after ward as my dad joked about me passing out be4 hand.
