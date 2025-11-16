Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Purchase Of 2023 (Closed)

What was your best purchase so far?
#1 I Am In Love With My Pink Glass Teapot
#2 I Adopted This Sweet Little Bed Hog. Now I Can’t Imagine A Night Without Her
#3 Honeycomb Pull-Apart Cake Pan! From Nordicware .. I Can’t Tell You How Much I Love It!!
#4 Wool Street Journal. Found Him For A Dollar!
#5 A Weekend Trip To Ghent, Belgium, To Visit The Botanical Garden & Greenhouses At The University
#6 Irish Cream Cheese Cake ☘️
#7 Our Rescue Kitten, Freyae
#8 My Baby
#9 Zwitscher Box – Bird Sounds Activated By Movement
#10 Bright Blue Chairs And Kittens
#11 The Purchase / Rescue Of Two Baby Bunnies! Edgar Is Brown And Poe Has The Mustache
#12 The Cutest Tissue Box Cover
#13 I Bought This For My Mother For Mother’s Day!!
#14 Flowers And Their Furry Guardian
#15 DIY Kitchen Sink Shelves. I Bought 2 Shower Floor Caddis From Kmart And Some Chipboard That I Painted Black
#16 New Shoes :)
#17 Thiruvalluvar Statue (Tamil: திருவள்ளுவர்), Commonly Known As Valluvar, Was A Celebrated Tamil Poet And Philosopher. He Is Best Known As The Author Of The Tirukkuṟaḷ, A Collection Of Couplets On Ethics, Political And Economical Matters, And Love
#18 My BF And I Got Matching Dino Necklaces
#19 Brand New Wheels And Tires. I Was Getting Really Tired Of Putting Air In The Old Ones Every Time I Wanted To Use The Car
#20 Deodorant Bags With Activated Carbon That Remove Bad Odors From Work Shoes. Now My Locked Smells Like Flowers And Not Smelly Shoes
#21 This Is My Knitting Machine. I Loom Knit Which Can Take Awhile For Projects. This Helps Me Speed Up.the Process And Spend More Time On Doing The Details
#22 Wrist Pad. Helps My Wrist From Getting Sore From The Constant Friction With The Mouse Pad. Glides Smoothly On Most Surfaces
#23 Cary, My 8 Year-Old Rescue Canary
#24 I Am An Adult Korean Adoptee. I’m Going To Korea For The First Time Since I Left As A Baby
#25 My New At-At Driver Helmet. I’m Going To Make The Entire Costume As Well
#26 This Is Loki And Even Though We’ve Only Been Together 3 Months Were Bonding Together So Well . He Loves To Wrap Himself Around My Arm . He’s Such A Sweet Lil Snek 🐍
#27 My Airfryer
#28 An Artist Was Selling Her Ceramic Pots At An Art Fair And They Came With Succulents In Them
#29 Freestyle Watch And Lokai Bracelet- I Wear Them Everyday. Both Are Waterproof And Great For Swimteam
#30 My Squishmallow Pikachu, He Was The Last One At My Local Walmart And They Never Sold Them Here Again, I Consider Him Lucky
#31 Some Dice For Dnd That Swear If You Roll A 1 Or A 20/6 (F*ck Me For A Fail, Or F*ck You For A Crit)
#32 This Sleepy Little Man 💜
#33 This Baby Joined The Family
#34 I Had A Song Commissioned For My Husband. He Melted. Yay, 21 Years Of Heavenly Happiness!
#35 Belphegor!
#36 Two Jazz Cats, Ernie (Bruiser) And Billie. We Got Him In The Spring At Four Years Old And Her In The Fall At 10 Weeks Old. I Have Never Seen Two Cats As Bonded As These Guys
#37 This Cute Merch Pack (From Word Of Honor)
#38 This Handmade Wood Display Stand That I Bought On Facebook Marketplace For $25! Great For Displaying My Painted Tiles At Art Shows. And It Breaks Down So It Is Easy To Transport
#39 Got This Big Chonk. 4 Years Today!
#40 I Am Surprised To Say That I Found One Of My Favorite Vino. From Bc, What A Breath Of Freshness
#41 My New Desk! Finally Cleared The Space And It’s Perfect. Got A Place For My Bears Too!
#42 My Beautiful Rescue Swiss Monstera!
#43 This Shoe-Bag I Found At An Op Shop!
#44 For My Birthday In March
#45 A Ticket To Minnesota, In January.we Live In Az And My Kid Had Never Seen Actual Snow
#46 A Ticket To Barcelona Spain!
#47 I Got Myself A Guitar As A Birthday Present. I Am Still A Beginner, But I Already Love It
#48 Royal Enfield Bullet
#49 This E.t. Figure From 1982, Universal Studios. I Got It For $4 In Port
#50 I Had A 1995 F150. It Did Not Fit 3 Humans And A Service Dog. I Bought This With Some Of My Inheritance Money. We All Fit, Now
#51 Bought This Mask From Hobby Lobby And Turned It Into This!
#52 New Plant Home From Target
#53 Life Size Chucky Doll
#54 Pippin, The Only Time I Get A Good Shot Of Him Is When He’s Asleep. So Much Energy!
#55 This Tattoo. It’s Yiddish: Patience, Compassion, Honesty, Love, Joy
