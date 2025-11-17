Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Holiday Life Hacks (Closed)

While most 5 minute craft videos have not changed my life one way or another, I am a sucker for creative life hacks! Drop your favorite holiday life hacks here and help us all out!
#1
For many years I couldn’t understand how my mom was happy making almost all the Christmas dinner on her own. Obviously we would all help but most of it was made by her. A few years ago I told her I want to help with all of it and then I found out her secret. When you cook (Christmas dinner or any big family dinner) you are aloud, no you MUST have wine. So every Christmas we start making the dinner early in the morning and all day we sip wine without anybody knowing. Its the best!
#2
Too old for Elf on the Shelf? My kids were born before that trend took off but loved the idea of a holiday game like it. We were gifted a cute miniature Christmas gnome (the size of an ornament give it take) and my daughter started sticking him on the tree every year.
Well my son, her older brother and tormentor was always looking for new ways to pick at her so he would put in in a different spot on the tree.
After a couple of years, this graduated to some other place in the living room. She would find it and place it back on the tree.
On the third year, ever frustrated with his antics she called a truce and announced that year they were going to play a game with him. “Gnome in the Home” where Kilroy (that’s the gnome’s name) gets a month and a half of hide and seek, whoever finds him next, hides him (only in common areas like living room, kitchen or dining area) and poor Kilroy stayed an entire week on our living room ceiling fan last year.
My kids are now 19 and 21 but once the Christmas decorations come out, Kilroy still plays his fantastic hide and seek! Even my brother, their uncle has joined in!
