Hey Pandas, Share Underrated Movies Released During The Pandemic (Closed)

Hey, pandas! What is a movie you believe has been severely underrated or lost in the chaos of the last year (or during other major events)?

The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Very informative, detailed and immersive. Gives a perspective about what civil rights activists went through in that era. It’s not the most underrated of all of the movies released during this period, as it was nominated for 6 Oscars, but still, it went under the radar for sure.

I know this film was deemed un-releasable by directors and cast, but Chaos Walking. The books were decent, the movie even better. Besides, it’s Tom Holland.

I will start. Mulan 2020

I just watched it for the first time, and it was such a beautiful, powerful film that everyone should watch! I had chills and tears of joy gripping a pillow the whole time.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
