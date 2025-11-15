Hey Pandas, Share Underrated Movies Released During The Pandemic (Closed)

Hey, pandas! What is a movie you believe has been severely underrated or lost in the chaos of the last year (or during other major events)?
#1
The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Very informative, detailed and immersive. Gives a perspective about what civil rights activists went through in that era. It’s not the most underrated of all of the movies released during this period, as it was nominated for 6 Oscars, but still, it went under the radar for sure.
#2
I know this film was deemed un-releasable by directors and cast, but Chaos Walking. The books were decent, the movie even better. Besides, it’s Tom Holland.
#3
I will start. Mulan 2020
I just watched it for the first time, and it was such a beautiful, powerful film that everyone should watch! I had chills and tears of joy gripping a pillow the whole time.
