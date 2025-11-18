Hey Pandas, Share The Weirdest AI Pics You’ve Found (Closed)

by

Post the weirdest AI pics you’ve found.

#1 Catmas Tree

#2 Psychedelic And Weird

#3 How About This Weird “Al”??

Image source: source

#4 Blue And Gold Macaw Warrior

#5 Idk What Happened Here, But I Was Trying To Make A Cat And Now I Have A Furry

#6 Why There’s Nothing Unsettling About This At All

#7 Unhinged Grimace

#8 Santa Clawz

#9 Cause Baby Now We Got Bad Blood

#10 Occult Flea Market Ai

#11 What Is He Giving To The Octopus?!?

#12 And The Prompts For This Were What Exactly

#13 Not Weird, But Hey, Its Cool

#14 This……thing

#15 Image Of An Angel Created By Ai Following Descriptions From The Bible

Image source: blog.stranianelli.com

#16 Don’t Even Know What Happened With This One

#17 Battle Owl??

#18 … And I Want Dinner On Time From Now On

#19 How Many Rhymes?

#20 Haha You Get 0 Context. L

Image source: source

#21 ‎

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
