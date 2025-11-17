Hey Pandas, Share Some Digital Art You Made (Closed)

A lot of people have probably heard claims that digital art isn’t real art.
But, seeing as I wholly and entirely (was it redundant to say both?) disagree with this claim, I decided to make a post specifically about digital art, for anyone who enjoys it!
It doesn’t matter if it looks the best, if you’re proud of it, feel free to share it!
#1 I Did A Mermaid Series On Theme Of Gemstones, Using Only Colours Featured In The Actual Gems
This one is ‘Peridot’. She’s a sad, little one who lost her parents and is waiting for them to come get her… If they’re still alive. I used references of ballet dancers for the body positions.
#2 Me Again, But This Is My Oc Spider
#3 I Drew Myself!!
#4 I’m Really Proud Of This One
#5 Field Of Kans Grass
