Hey Pandas, Share Some Digital Art You Made (Closed)

by

A lot of people have probably heard claims that digital art isn’t real art.

But, seeing as I wholly and entirely (was it redundant to say both?) disagree with this claim, I decided to make a post specifically about digital art, for anyone who enjoys it!

It doesn’t matter if it looks the best, if you’re proud of it, feel free to share it!

#1 I Did A Mermaid Series On Theme Of Gemstones, Using Only Colours Featured In The Actual Gems

This one is ‘Peridot’. She’s a sad, little one who lost her parents and is waiting for them to come get her… If they’re still alive. I used references of ballet dancers for the body positions.

#2 Me Again, But This Is My Oc Spider

#3 I Drew Myself!!

#4 I’m Really Proud Of This One

#5 Field Of Kans Grass

Patrick Penrose
