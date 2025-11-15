Hey Pandas, Share Anything

Just because sometimes you need to share good, bad, and disappointing things. This is your place!
#1
Today there was an election for the post of coordinator to our college science club. I have always been the kind of person who stays in the background but I promised to change once I started college. So I contested for the election. And promptly lost. I never expected to win but I still feel so insignificant right now.
#2
While i waited for someone to pair up with for a project. i sat in the back creepily watching kids rocking back and forth. Intel class was over….
(oof this was in i think 4th or 5th grade when i had no friends lol (╥_╥) )
#3
I was at home sick on the day of my classmate’s funeral but I was still going to go despite having a fever because I wanted to honour her memory and the least I could do was go to her funeral. I fell asleep 1 hour before the funeral and stayed asleep for about 5 hours. I slept through the funeral. I still feel guilty to this day.
#4
My parents were having a big problem with the neighbourhood cats pooping in their garden. They are animal lovers and would never hurt a creature large or small so this presented a problem. How to get rid of the cats without hurting them.
They looked all over for deterrents and were about to buy a motion detecting ultrasonic contraption when they stumbled across an unlikely solution in a garden centre while they were on holiday. They purchased it and on their return spread it liberally around their lawn and flower beds. The following weekend they proudly informed us of their fantastic solution: Lion poop.
They didn’t want cat poop in the garden so they bought a box of cat poop to scare them away! Presumably, the idea being that a bigger cat has already claimed that territory. But how does an English cat, who has never visited the savannah or even has any concept of what a lion is be affected by this?
In a nutshell my mum and dad tried to stop cats pooping in their garden by spreading cat poop over their garden. And paying for the privilege. Genius.
#5
My one friend has had a really rough year, and it’s his birthday December 6th. He’s usually quite, but when we talk about Spiderman, he’s all in. I wanted to get him something meaningful, so…
I tried contacting Tom Holland. I felt kind of stupid, but I did it. I don’t expect a response, but I’m hopeful. So, I guess that’s it.
#6
My best friend who I’ll call “A” is acting like she has a new best friend I’ll call her “K” and it’s hurtful because A seems to be changing and not for the best. A just went through a very scary experience with a stalker guy and I was there for her the whole time. Now whenever something happens to me A seems like she doesn’t care and only cares about K. She also sends me photos of all the fun things she does with K. It’s super hurtful and we have been friends since like Kindergarten and I just want to cry
#7
My coworker and I like the same person who’s also an employee at the same place just works in a different position. Except she’s clear and loud about it (not to him to everyone else) and I haven’t mentioned it once- she’s close with them and I am only an acquaintance. I’m not introverted or quiet, I just haven’t been so loud at him.
#8
I recently died in my 6 hardcore world in Minecraft cause fall damage…… T-T
#9
Cheese is good. Bagels are also good. But cheese bagels are yummy! Why; because food is great. Also, yeet all da children out da window
