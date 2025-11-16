Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

by

I am sure all of you have some hidden gems that we are ready to see, so share them all!

#1 Colored Wall Stickers To Protect The Wall From Messy-Eating Parrots. Easy To Clean And Funny :) (Photo: My Parrot & His Cage)

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#2 I Thrift Figurines And Repaint Them. This Is Mae Pickford, Named After Mae West And Mary Pickford

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#3 My Wife’s Crafty Christmas Tree. It’s Beautiful And The Cats Don’t Wreck The Ornaments

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#4 I Use Curtain Holdbacks To Hold My Rolling Pin; Now I Never Lose It

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#5 I Had Nowhere To Put Potholders In My Kitchen, So I Put A Strip Of Steel Under The Lip Of My Counter, And Used Magnet Hooks To Hang Them

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#6 Another Bird Based Interior Design Hack, But You Can Bolt These Cheap Wooden Poles Sold At Most DIY Stores Onto Anything Wooden For An Instant And Greatly Appreciated Perch

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#7 Built In Seat In The Shower. Originally Designed For My Aging Mum, But The Idea Was Too Good To Not Install In My Bathroom!

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#8 Created A Lush Plant Wall Out Of Fake IKEA Plant Tiles. Completely Removable And I Always Get Compliments In Online Meetings

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#9 Repainted Window Frame And Edge Less Document Holders To Display My Photography

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#10 Just Painted It Onto My Wall

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#11 Lil Birb I Love Meh Birds Love Birb

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#12 I Use An Amazon Dish Rack To Keep My Bottles Steady; You Don’t See It Here But There Are A Few Butterfly Clips On The Left Side So They Don’t Roll Over

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#13 I Use My Ironing Board In My Craft Room; It’s Getting More Uses There. It’s Great For My Scoring Board And When I Make Multiple Cards At The Same Time

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#14 Two Birds With One Stone. I Keep My Silicone Mats Clipped On A Pant Holder In Front Of My Back Door; It’s Easier Than Rolling Them In A Cupboard. It Also Blocks My Back Neighbor’s Strong Light Coming Into My House And Blinding Me When I Come Up The Stairs (Right In Front)

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

#15 Its A Little Hard To Make Out Because The Laptop Cam But Its A Wagonwheel With Lights On It And Mason Jars Over The Lightbulbs

Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Gets Into Fight With Husband And His Family After Refusing To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom, Asks The Internet For Advice
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Of The Most Curious “Real Life Plot Twists”, As Shared By People For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Viral Tweet Sparks Debate On Why This Generation Isn’t Soft Or Weak For Quitting Toxic Jobs As Older People Like To Criticize Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
16 Things My Colourful Wife Says
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Transformations By This Hairstylist And His Team That Show The Power Of A Good Stylist (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Check Out The Trailer for Star Wars: Bucketheads
3 min read
May, 7, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.