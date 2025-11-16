Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)

I am sure all of you have some hidden gems that we are ready to see, so share them all!
#1 Colored Wall Stickers To Protect The Wall From Messy-Eating Parrots. Easy To Clean And Funny :) (Photo: My Parrot & His Cage)
#2 I Thrift Figurines And Repaint Them. This Is Mae Pickford, Named After Mae West And Mary Pickford
#3 My Wife’s Crafty Christmas Tree. It’s Beautiful And The Cats Don’t Wreck The Ornaments
#4 I Use Curtain Holdbacks To Hold My Rolling Pin; Now I Never Lose It
#5 I Had Nowhere To Put Potholders In My Kitchen, So I Put A Strip Of Steel Under The Lip Of My Counter, And Used Magnet Hooks To Hang Them
#6 Another Bird Based Interior Design Hack, But You Can Bolt These Cheap Wooden Poles Sold At Most DIY Stores Onto Anything Wooden For An Instant And Greatly Appreciated Perch
#7 Built In Seat In The Shower. Originally Designed For My Aging Mum, But The Idea Was Too Good To Not Install In My Bathroom!
#8 Created A Lush Plant Wall Out Of Fake IKEA Plant Tiles. Completely Removable And I Always Get Compliments In Online Meetings
#9 Repainted Window Frame And Edge Less Document Holders To Display My Photography
#10 Just Painted It Onto My Wall
#11 Lil Birb I Love Meh Birds Love Birb
#12 I Use An Amazon Dish Rack To Keep My Bottles Steady; You Don’t See It Here But There Are A Few Butterfly Clips On The Left Side So They Don’t Roll Over
#13 I Use My Ironing Board In My Craft Room; It’s Getting More Uses There. It’s Great For My Scoring Board And When I Make Multiple Cards At The Same Time
#14 Two Birds With One Stone. I Keep My Silicone Mats Clipped On A Pant Holder In Front Of My Back Door; It’s Easier Than Rolling Them In A Cupboard. It Also Blocks My Back Neighbor’s Strong Light Coming Into My House And Blinding Me When I Come Up The Stairs (Right In Front)
#15 Its A Little Hard To Make Out Because The Laptop Cam But Its A Wagonwheel With Lights On It And Mason Jars Over The Lightbulbs
