Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of A Book That You Absolutely Love (Closed)

Share a picture of a book you absolutely love, along with a few words about why it’s special to you.

#1 My Most Beloved Book, Stephen King’s Dark Tower III: The Waste Lands. It Was My First Sk Book. My Dad Got It For Me For Christmas When I Was 10 Years Old (He Chose It For Its Pages/Length, He Didn’t Realize That It Was The Third Book In A Series.) Sk Is My Favorite Author, And This Is The Book That Started It All. And Yes, My Mom Wrapped It In That Weird Book-Cover Sticky Plastic Stuff That Kids Put On Their Textbooks In The 90s – That’s Why It’s Weirdly Green-Looking

#2 Was Looking For Something Like Hp But Darker And Found The Scholomance Trilogy

#3 Swan Song, My Fav Novel Of All Time. I’ve Read It 8 Times. …so Far

#4 Ender’s Game

#5 ‘the Black Company’, By Glen Cook. Works As A Standalone, Ended Up Spawning An Excellent Series. High Fantasy Told From The POV Of Front-Line Mercenary Grunts, Instead Of The Powerful Movers And Shakers. Recommended!

#6 “Threshold” By David Palmer. My Feel-Good Book. It’s Sci Fi, Ostensibly, But Really More A Fun, Romping Action Thriller With Awesome Sci Fi Elements

#7 Protector. Probably Reread This Book The Most. Even More Than Any Discworld Book From Terry Pratchett

#8 “Memory, Sorrow, And Thorn” This Is What I Expect From High Fantasy (Polish Editions Of Book)s

