Hey Pandas, Share A Photo Of Some Street Art You Love (Closed)

by

Art is wonderful. It is as old as humanity itself. Scientists have found drawings of animals in caves, believed to be the homes of the first humans on Earth. We also discovered drawings from civilizations that lived and ended long ago. Without these drawings, we would not have much information about our ancestors.Nowadays, you can find art filling the streets of many cities. So, find some street art and post a photo of it. Let’s see street art from around the world!

#1 House Front (Ottawa, Ontario)

#2 On An Electricity Control Panel

#3 Nice, French Riviera, A Free Space For Street Art Under Mathis Speedway

#4 Seen In Birmingham, Alabama

#5 Found In Reno, Nevada

#6 A Rural Drawing On A Wall Of An Egyptian School

#7 Mural In Vlaardingen, The Netherlands

Image source: source

#8 I Discovered This Captivating Street Art In Pune, India. The Artist Remains Unknown, But It Consistently Caught My Attention Each Time I Passed By

#9 Nice, French Riviera, Right After Coolio Passed Away In 2022

#10 A Collage Ihave Done After Visiting Napoli, Italy. I Took All The Pictures From The Street And One From Pompeii ^^

#11 Wednesday In Montana

#12 Owl Man In Little Five Points, Atlanta

#13 Look After Your Teeth. I Found It Inside An Egyptian School

#14 All The Electric Boxes Are Like This In Carvoeria Portugal!

#15 Ice Cream Mural In Ithaca, NY

#16 Located In An Alley In Winnipeg’s Exchange District

#17 Japantown In San Jose, Ca

#18 Shepard Fairey Art In San Francisco Of Activist Amanda Nguyen To Combat Anti-Asian Discrimination

#19 San Francisco Street Art Of The Elderly Lady Who Successfully Defended Herself Against An Attacker (March 2021)

#20 I Found This On The Walls Of A Faculty In Egypt!

