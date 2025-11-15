Hey Pandas, Predict The Future (Closed)

Just say what you think will happen in the next 10 years or more.
#1
The entire world population will go vegan in an act to stop animal cruelty. Animals we hunt and feed on will take over earth. we can no longer go outside nor go to the ocean. Due to the increased amounts of animals, it won’t be possible to look after them. We cannot go to the sea as there will be higher risks of getting eaten by sea animals such as sharks. Day-by-day humans will keep getting killed by those animals till all humans die. And when we all die, animals will use our remains to live a more luxurious life than we humans ever lived :P
Land animals with gigantic mansions, thousands of luxurious vehicles, better quality food, and goods. Sea animals owning underwater cities. All that you could ever think of.
I can still see Mr. and Mrs. Ferret driving their Lamborghini, Wearing decent fits you will never see in the 21st century just to pick up their 1-year-old from the “Kindergarten of Ferrets”. I can see Ms.Great White Shark on her private submarine to the “land of whales” to sign a gazillion-dollar deal.
That’s life. I bet you will realize how boring it’s to be a Homosapien. I bet you are crying in bed rn cause you are mad that you were never an animal like em’ all.
#2
I’m going to stub my toe on the same piece of furniture until I move out.
#3
we all are going to die
#4
We all die
#5
The sun will rise in the morning and set in the evening until it doesnt.
#6
You will breathe at least twice in the next 10 years. Don’t ask me how I know, I just do.
#7
I will invent a cure for covid, but only give it if they agree to let me rule the universe. I branch out to other universes and rule them all, bringing about a new age without disease or war. I will ascend humankind, becoming a creature all my one, and shall be known only as “The Ruler”
Oh, and probably also bigger computer screens. That too.
#8
Peace will be taken from the earth, there will be wars and rumor of wars. Natural Disasters will double all over the world. The U.S. will destroy itself. Nuclear bombs will destroy countries.
#9
I’ll be dancing
#10
If you think now is bad, things will only get worse. The current civilization will crash down, and we’ll have another dark age. We’ll have electricity only in supercities with hundreds of millions of people living in them all bunched up, everything else will be a wasteland. I’d say that might happen in 50 years.
#11
The sun will explode during covid and we will all die before we all decide to take the vacine.
#12
As each generation focuses more on technology, slowly more and more people will come away from religion, starting with being agnostic and leading to atheism. However in a bid to hold onto their perceived power and influence, various religions will become more fanatical and extremist, leading to a rise to religious terrorism and neo-religions.
I also predict the collapse of the United states, Great Brittan, Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. I say ‘collapse’, more of a stagnation/regression. The divide between the wealthy and the poor will increase to the point where there is a 2 class system. They will develop into police states.
Finally, the damage done to the planet will manifest itself in the form of ever more extreme weather, drastically reducing the ability to produce food and housing and thereby speeding up the process of my previous predictions.
I believe I will still be alive to witness the beginnings of my predictions.
On the bright side, I do not think that there will ever be a nuclear war.
#13
Technology will improve, but people will be dumber. :-D
#14
I will either graduate high school or the entire world will be ruined and screwed bc of nuclear wars and global warming.
#15
hey Simpsons, can you help me out here?
#16
i will rule over this pathetic universe
#17
What i hope will be the future: animals not getting killed, every person dead (ik harsh), and animals live free and wild.
What will happen: Tech evolves around the world MONEY MONEY MONEY every animal dead, hooman turn into robot.
What my lil brain says: that titans will invade and everyone will hide (i would hide in thorn bushes) and then aliens will invade.
#18
That this weekend I will finish some homework then try out some new mug cake recipes (I tried one yesterday and is was so good!!)
#19
Please, don’t ask me… Ask The Simpsons.
Human Civilization, will end because of Climate Change, and Donald Trump is going to Mars.
#20
Fred Weasley is gunna marry me. And Star Wars will happen I dont know why but it just will. Oh.
#21
Mmmmmm apple will buy google, google will already have owned Disney, Amazon would buy apple, and Jeff Bezos will own the world
#22
The year is 2084. You go outside only to be attacked by the Amazon drones for not pledging allegiance to the Pepsi alter in your worship room. You manage to escape the drones and run to the nearest shelter, a grocery store long abandoned since DoorDash took over. You can hear them coming, shouting “Next day delivery with free shipping”. The drones have found you, and you’re taken and forced to pay the price for not worshipping to the Mighty Pepsi: doing an elaborate tik tok dance with no practice
#23
people: *makes corona/covid cure* . jokes on you! biden is gonna get covid next then we all get covid and die and the animals get covid and the earth dies so then god has to make it alllllllll over again with dumber/smarter hoomans
#24
I will be smart enough to have created a chemical that makes me irresistible to woman so I can finally live the life I want.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
#25
I will commit suicide
