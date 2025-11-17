Hey Pandas, Share Your Halloween Costumes (Closed)

by

I would like to see your Halloween costumes.

#1 The Cat Head On A Platter

#2 This Was Two Years Ago, But My Homemade Noface Is Still Maybe My Best Costume Yet

#3 Coraline

#4 It Came To Me In A Dream😉

#5 Old Man Wolverine

#6 Me And My GF Were Gonna Be Ken And Barbie On Rollerblades, But Thought It’d Be Overdone. We Both Love Skating And We Both Love Potc And Think Emma Swan Is Super Hot, So Together We’re Being Pirates On Rollerblades. Sorry For The Blurry Pics Lol

#7 Of Course, As A Witch I Can’t Live Without My Familiar

#8 Arnold J Rimmer From Red Dwarf

#9 Black Swan

#10 This Is A Drawing Of My Costume But I’m Actually Making It

#11 It Is, Quite Clearly, Very Far From Being Done. I’m Trying To Finish It Before Halloween! I’m Going As A Luna Moth

#12 El Zorro Defending Justice In The Break Room

#13 Threw Some Last Minute Costumes Together

#14 Genderbending Father-O-Demons/Anime Michael Jackson/Muzan Kibutsuji

#15 Here’s Mine

#16 Wanda Vision

#17 My Dad And I As William Afton And Chika At Five Nights At Freddy’s

#18 I Also Have A Suit

#19 Don’t Have A Costume Yet Lol

Patrick Penrose
