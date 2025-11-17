Hey Pandas, Post Your Handmade Artwork (Closed)

Any work you’ve done with your own hands. For home, for yourself, for children. Let’s see how many talented Pandas we are!
#1 This Is My Finished Cross Stitch
#2 I Made This Out Of Plywood, It’s Based On A Painting By Oskar Schlemmer
#3 Acrylic On Canvas
#4 On Of My First Attemts With Aquarelle
#5 Not Mine But My Wife’s Pencil Drawing
#6 Baba Yaga House I Made From Paper Clay
#7 Finished Drawing For A Friend
#8 My Handmade Ceramic Bowl. I’m Slipped Glaze, A Self-Taught Ceramicist & Potter
#9 I Painted This Acryl-On-Wood-Thing For My Now-Ex Boyfriend’s Birthday
#10 Drawing For A Friend
#11 Paper Art I Made The Fairy Tale Hans In Luck
#12 My Little Boss’s Name In Beach Stones
#13 A Tie-Dye What I Did. It’s Hanging In Our Local Gallery Now
#14 Egret Made Of Bread Clips
#15 “Candelabra” 1993
#16 A Present To My Lovely Neighbors
#17 Artichokes In Watercolor
#18 I Painted This Maple Leaf As A Gift For A Close Friend
#19 A Papercut I Did A While Ago. Sorry For The Bad Photo!
#20 I Made This Sticker Without Using A Printer. It’s The Plant From Wall-E
#21 One Of My Longmen
#22 #31 Small Painting Of A Mexican Alebrije Talking To A Skeleton
#23 Painted This Recently. Took Only 2 Days
#24 Peach Blossom :)
#25 Art Thing I Did For School
#26 Barnyard “Mosaic” Made Of Bread Clips
#27 I Know This Isn’t Very Good, But I Did It Entirely With My Left Hand (I’m Right Handed) Because My Right Wrist Is Still Injured, And This Is The First Finished Art Of Any Kind I’ve Done In Months
#28 A Drawing I Did, An Angel And A Devil Falling In Love
#29 Sea Serpent – Made From Springs And Spares
#30 55k Stitches
#31 Dragon I Made From Air Dry Clay
#32 2 Mosiac Coasters I Made Recently
#33 I Drew This For My Son Who Is Sucker For Horror Movies, Just Like Me
#34 Tiki Painting Entitled Less Is Moai
#35 My Sister And Bil Married During The Lockdown
#36 For My Friend’s Wedding. Not A Perfect Work, But Not Bad For A First Time
#37 The 12th Captain
#38 I Call It ‘Oil Spill’
#39 I Was Bored, So I Made This
#40 I’m Not That Good At Art But I Made These Little Clay Guys. What Should I Name Them?
#41 Monster Destroying Tokyo
#42 Northern Vacation
#43 Idk But Love This Couple I Draw
#44 Finished Cross Stitch For Wall Decor
#45 Reflection Of The Photographer
#46 Me And My Friends Did A Theatre Camp, So I Drew Our Characters
#47 One Of The Framed Diamond Art Pictures I Made Recently
#48 I Did The Sun, Mountains And House. My Sister Did The Cow
#49 An Aroace Sunset Flag Themed Sunset
#50 My And My Cousins Attempts At Painting (Left – My 10 Y/O Cousin, Right – Me)
#51 Does A Drawing Count? (It’s My BF)
#52 Random Weird Core Drawing (Sry For The Double Post)
#53 Made These (And Loads Of Others) Using My Cricut
#54 If You Want The T-Shirt On Roblox Search Rat
#55 If You Want This T-Shirt On Roblox It’s Called Custom Galaxy
