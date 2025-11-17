Hey Pandas, Post Your Best And Worst Drawings You’ve Created

by

Drawing can be an easy way to self-soothe or to relax and explore your own mind and the creativity that your wonderful mind can produce, because if you’ve drawn before you know that it can be calming at times to just let go of reality and let your imagination sketch your own.

#1 My Best Drawing So Far

#2 I Painted This…im A Beginner

#3 I Am Sooooo Deeple Proud Of This For Our Rpg Rule Book

#4 My Best That I Currently Have A Photo Of

#5 My Favorite/ Best

#6 One Of My Better Paintings

#7 Comparison, Neither Best Nor Worst Just Same Thing 30+ Years Apart

#8 I Love Digitally Drawing People, It’s My Favorite Way To Draw Them. I Love Sports

#9 Hard To Pick A Best But I’m Proud Of This

#10 My Best Drawing :)

#11 Not My Best As I Have Started Losing The Use Of My Hands

#12 “Wash My Pain Away” – My Best Piece Of Art To Date. Sad That It Came From A Place Of Isolation, Pain, And Loneliness

#13 Feather For My Bonus Mum

#14 Drew This Today. Maybe Best

#15 Again, Problems With My Hands. Drawing Is Hard But This Helps Me Keeps My Fingers From Locking Up

#16 These Are My Two Best Paintings. The Ornament Won 3rd Place At An Art Competition

#17 My Current Project (Painting) Not The Best Photo Though…it’s A Christmas Gift

#18 Not My Best, Not My Worst, But The Only One That Matters. Meeting The Nurse 33 Years Ago, Who Is Still Part Of My Life! My Recollection The Moment She Popped Into My Hospital Room

#19 This Is Probably My Favorite Drawing I’ve Done

#20 UV Version

#21 The Best One I Have A Picture Of: Iron Man!! Yes It Is Really Signed!!

#22 Worst

#23 My Best Drawing So Far

#24 Everyone Say Hi To Svetttttlana

#25 Best Artwork (Not Mine Sorry But I Love Elliot From Stardew Valley)

Image source: source

#26 These Are My Favorite Drawings Ive Done

#27 Top Is One Of My Favourite Doodles I Have Done. The Bottom One Was Poorly Done But I Never Got Round To Redoing It. Was A Lot Harder To Pick The Worst One Than The Best 🤣🤔😭

#28 Most Recent (Masterpiece Or Atrocity?)… I’ll Try To Add A Picture Of It Under UV In The Comments Section

#29 My Two Personal Favs Of My Artworks: Freedom And Taking Flight

#30 I Don’t Think I’m Going To Be Able To Wait Until Christmas To Give This To My Mom

#31 Winter…its Cold Out There

#32 I Gotta Work On The Background, But This Is My Design

#33 I Sketch And Paint, And Do Photography ( Below) . I Can’t Find Any Photos Of My Art (New Phone) But Have A Pic Of A Close Friends Sketch!

#34 “Worst”. In My Defense, It Was 1990 And I Was 8 Years Old. I Consider Everything From That Era To Be My “Worst”, This Was Just One Drawing I Happened To Already Have Scanned And Uploaded, Heh

#35 Football Helmet, Couldn’t Find My Better Things, I Love Football Particularly The Nfl. I Made This Because Nobody I Have Met Suspects I Love Football As Much As I Do, So I Combined It With What Is Usually Associated With “Girls”

#36 Real Image Is In Comments

#37 Probably Not The Best, But Definitely My Favorite

#38 I Was Meant To Rise, They Never Told Me I’d Fall

Image source: source

#39 Blob

#40 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒚 𝒎𝒚 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕. 𝑰 𝒖𝒔𝒖𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒘 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒔𝒐 𝑰 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎

#41 The Only Drawing Near Me Right Now, But It Is One Of My Best

#42 Best Drawing (For Inktober)

#43 Practiced Painting Using Liquid Chalk On A Repurposed 60″ TV Screen And Now My Result Needs A Frame With A Backboard

#44 Idk What To Say…

#45 Probably Won’t Get Noticed But Hey It’s Hobie Brown And He Says “Upvotes Mate”

#46 Made This In Therapy To Finally Not Only Start A Drawing But Also To Finish One

#47 Snake On Scratch Board A Year Ago

#48 This Is The Only Good Drawing Near Me, Although It Is Good? (Ignore The Words Beside It)

#49 It’s Not Amazing, But I’m Pretty Proud Of It!

#50 This Is My Best Painting And Best Drawing! The Two Girls Are Olivia And Penny!

#51 Photo vs. Charcoal Drawing Of My Cat

#52 Digitally Drawn With A Pencil Tool, But I Did It When I Was 10, Surprised It’s Still In My Files

#53 Mettaton Ex From Undertale! Not The Best But I’m Proud Of It

#54 Well…………. It’s Perfect In God’s Eyes

#55 Photo vs. Charcoal Drawing My Of My Cat

#56 Best May Be Impossible To Decide, But Skelation Mermaid Is A Favorite Right Now

#57 Best May Be Impossible To Decide, But Skeleton Mermaid Is A Favorite Right Now

#58 And Here Is Some Of My Worst. I Still Dig The Message, But We Got Some Pretty Basic Drawing Going On Here

#59 Nope Rope

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
