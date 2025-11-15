Hey Pandas, Post The Title Of Your Favorite Book And Why Someone Should Read It

What’s your favorite book and why someone should read it?
#1
This one is really good it is a series called “the Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer. It’s a really good read for people like a page turning, fantasy, adventure, funny series! I really recommend it! 📚📚
#2
I would recommend reading The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Harry Potter, The Witcher.
They are great fantasy books and they help you escape reality and go on an adventure!
#3
The Tail of Emily Windsnap Series. I would only recommend this series to people who like fantasy and mermaids, as well as mysteriously adventurous.
#4
My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult (great book, bad movie.) because it’s got so many feels. How the characters are is just so real! Anyone who has read it knows that that was not a plot twist, that was a whole U-turn. I love it. Vanishing Acts is by the same author. Great story about trust. Jodi Picoult is such a great writer. Hunger Games, Flowers For Algernon, Sadie, etc.
#5
The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa Meyers Great stories it is about the fairytale princesses but futurized
#6
The Hunger Games. It has a bit of everything; a tiny bit of romance, but it’s not soppy. It has fighting, but not too much. It’s just… awesome! When I got the series for Christmas, I honestly thought I would hate it. Now I’m one of the biggest fans!
#7
Divergent, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, The Maze Runner, The Mortal Instruments . I recommend if you like: Dystopian fiction, fantasy, action, and a bit of romance.
#8
The only thing worse than witches. For people who like magic, witches, fantasy, humor, and friendship.
