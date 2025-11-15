Hey Pandas, Post The Best Thing You’ve Ever Drawn (Closed)

by

Digital or on paper.

#1 Done Digitally, Really Proud Of It

#2 Merbunny

#3 Portrait

#4 Most Recent Thing I’ve Finished

#5 A Dancer

#6 Recent Self Portrait

#7 Here Is Mine, Its A Drawing Of Two Of My Oc‘S Who Are In Love. I Have Other Drawings But I Dont Have Access To Them Right Now

#8 One Of My Most Recent Works

#9 Best Digital Drawing I Ever Did :)

#10 Not My Best But My Most Recent [done On Canvas]

#11 Just Recently Got A Digital Drawing Pad, Favorite One So Far :)

#12 B R U H

#13 I Done A Few More But I Think This Is My Best

#14 A Random Man:

#15 This Is A Drawing I Made A Couple Months Ago

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
