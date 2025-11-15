Hey Pandas, Post Pics Of The First Snow (Closed)

The first snow fell here in my country. Post pics of the first snow!
#1 View Out My Kitchen Window
#2 A Path Leading To A Rapid Near My Home Town In North Karelia, Finland
#3 Near Work
#4 View From My Room Bc Canada. ( All Gone Now:( )
#5 Post Snow In Montreal
#6 The View From Broadway Tower In The Cotswolds, On Sunday Afternoon
#7 Meet Bob, My First Snowman Of The Year
#8 I Hope It’s Not Gonna Melt Soon
#9 View From The Balcony
#10 Iin The Netherlands, Last Saturday…
